The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators has announced Tanya Jones of Tahlequah Public Schools is the 2023 OASA District Superintendent of the Year.
Jones will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration Summer Leadership Conference, June 14-16.
OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration; have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education; can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others; have a record that evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences, including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job; have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level; and have made contributions to educational administration
“Leadership is about building community, cultivating and empowering other leaders and focusing on student success,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA executive director. “These school leaders have led through many challenges. They have worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and realize their full potential. Tanya Jones is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders who represent the next level in school leadership. They are courageous leaders.”
OASA has 20 districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA districts.
Jones has worked in the education field for over 27 years, with 16 of those years having been in the TPS district as superintendent, director, or principal. She is a graduate of Tahlequah High School and Northeastern State University. She has been married to her husband, Duane, for 25 years and is the mother of two grown sons, Brodie and Jaxon.
“This year has been the best year of my professional life. I am honored and humbled every day to be the leader at TPS and to even be considered for an award such as this,” said Jones. “I understand that my decisions and influence have a direct impact on over 500 employees and 3,600 students and their families every day. I strive each day to be better than the day before. I believe TPS is a fantastic school district to attend or work for, and I look forward to many more years making it even better. We have the best leadership team, teachers, and support staff in the state and I could not do any of this without them.”
