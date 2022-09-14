TPS, KPS already had non-gender restrooms before law was passed

Several Cherokee County schools have already been accommodating a new state law requiring students to use restrooms and locker rooms corresponding to the gender listed on their birth certificates.
State Bill 615, which was passed May 19 by the Oklahoma Senate and House of Representatives, states: “To ensure privacy and safety, each public school and public charter school that serves students in prekindergarten through 12th grades in this state shall require every multiple occupancy restroom or changing area designated as follows: For the exclusive use of the male sex; or for the exclusive use of the female sex ... a reasonable accommodation shall be access to a single-occupancy restroom or changing room.”
Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Tanya Jones doesn’t think the bill is impacting her district very much because administration would have naturally moved in that direction. TPS adopted its first version of the policy during the August school board meeting..
“We didn’t have it in policy because it was not required, but we have always offered a private restroom for any student who needed that to feel comfortable in the past,” said Jones.
Jones said if a district does not comply with the state bill or policy, it could have a 5% reduction in state funding. The policy was updated during a Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting Sept. 13 to include how all individuals – students, patrons, and staff – are expected to comply.
The Oklahoma State School Boards Association recently updated its policy to specify what needs to take place for disciplinary actions. If students do not use the required facilities, they may be subject to methods defined in the student discipline code; staff members may be subjected to disciplinary action; and patrons may be removed from the premises.
“It’s very vague policy, but if we have students who were having issues with this, there wouldn’t be a disciplinary action taken immediately,” said Jones. “It’s a conversation. It’s understanding what’s best for those students to feel comfortable, or for any person to feel comfortable, and then making sure they know we have other ways to help them feel comfortable.”
Jones said TPS officials hope to be remodeling restrooms in the future with bond money. That plan was already on the drawing board to before the law was passed.
Keys High School Principal Steve Goss said the policy update mainly just involves the language being used, as it now suggests all individuals are subject to follow the rules, not just students.
“We want to be inclusive,” said Goss. “We want to be welcoming for everybody, but we will also follow the law from the State of Oklahoma and the State Board of Education. Whatever they say, that’s what we are going to do.”
KPS buildings were not affected by the law, as the district has always had restrooms and changing areas that meet the requirements. Goss said they had to ensure proper labeling was added to all facilities, including the single-occupancy restroom and changing area.
“Luckily, we were blessed with a part of our building that did have that, so we were able to utilize that,” said Goss. “We don’t have a teachers' lounge with a restroom. We have a single-occupancy restroom that fits our needs.”
Goss said they KPS has not faced any issues since the policy was adopted, and an update on the policy will be presented at a school board meeting Sept. 15.
If someone does not use the allocated bathroom, Goss said it would be deemed "disorderly conduct" and would be handled as such. A conversation with the student and parent, detention, the parent being contacted, and other actions could take place, depending on the circumstances.
“It would depend on the level of the conduct. Was it just simply defiance in the use of [the restroom]? Was it an accident? Was it the first time or the fifth time? All those things factor in,” said Goss.
While TPS and Keys have not created new structures, some districts, such as Hulbert Public Schools, are constructing new restrooms.
Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said they are working to help everyone feel comfortable while adhering to the law by adding a single-occupancy restroom in the high school and middle school building.
“We’re working right now on that; it’s just going to take a little bit of time. So [we’ll have] a girls' restroom, boys' restroom, and then there will be a non-gender [bathroom], so it’ll be a single-stall bathroom,” said Choate.
Choate said they are trying to navigate the process of building the new room, as they already have one that meets the state requirements. But it’s placement is not feasible for all students, especially high school students, to use.
