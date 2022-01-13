On Thursday, Jan. 13, Tahlequah Public Schools announced the district would move to distance learning on Friday, Jan. 14, joining a growing number of Cherokee County schools taking that route.
"Our staff has worked hard and covered for each other all week, but we are to the point we cannot provide adequate supervision and we do not want to jeopardize student safety," wrote TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
Currently, 94 staff members are out with various illnesses. The district will use Friday to sanitize school sites.
Meals will be served by curbsite at Cherokee Elementary from noon to 1 p.m. and Fox Mobile Homes and Gardenwalk Apartments from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Keys Public Schools will also go online for Friday.
"We are running out of people, so we will switch to distance learning for one day, Friday," said KPS Superintendent Vol Woods.
He said the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will offer the district time to recover. Currently, both districts are in line to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17, but both districts are looking at numbers day-by-day and will reevaluate if necessary.
