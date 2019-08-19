It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome back to school all of those who play such an important role in the educational process of the 3,600 students in Tahlequah Public Schools. Our teachers reported back on Aug. 5, and students started on Aug. 8.
This year, we will continue with Late Start Fridays. TPS will begin Late Start Fridays on Aug. 16 and continue throughout the school year to provide staff an opportunity to collaborate in their Professional Learning Communities.
Our goal is to provide a structure that does not adversely affect families. Supervision will be provided as needed in the morning, which should accommodate working parents, so they are not affected by the delayed start.
TPS will also continue to provide an after-school program in collaboration with B&G Club. There will be no charge for the program except for pre-K students for the 2019-'20 school year. The supper program remains in place for after-school students instead of a snack.
We are committed to providing a quality education along with access to the latest technology. The district is in the fourth year of the implementation of one-to-one technology for our students.
This year, we purchased over 1,000 new Chromebooks for the high school and districtwide replacements. We also added new desktop computers at Greenwood Elementary. An emphasis on STEM activities has continued to be incorporated, as well as robotics at all sites to reach and engage our students in this ever-changing technological age.
TPS will be in year three of the Oklahoma State Gear Up Grant, which is a seven-year grant for students entering the grades 7-12.
To meet the goals and objectives of the grant, Gear Up will promote advanced placement, concurrent enrollment, college campus tours, Individual Career and Academic Planning, college admissions assessments, scholarship assistance, real-world STEM learning, and professional development for teachers and administrators in the PLC model.
he grant also provides for a Gear Up specialist and coordinator to work directly with our staff and students weekly at the middle school and high school.
If you have a student who will be in high school soon, I encourage you to research Oklahoma's Promise.
If the student meets the program's requirements, Oklahoma's Promise will pay his/her tuition at an Oklahoma public two-year college or four-year university.
It will also cover at least a portion of tuition at an Oklahoma-accredited private college or university or for certain programs that meet the requirements to be eligible for federal student financial aid offered at Oklahoma public technology centers. The student must enroll in the program in grades 8-10.
To qualify, the parents' federal adjusted gross income must not exceed $55,000 per year. You can go to www.okhighered.org/okpromise for more information.
The TPS Foundation and the schools' parent-teacher organizations are both direct avenues to support TPS. Visit the TPS Foundation's website at www.tahlequahpublicschoolsfoundation.org or inquire with your school's administration about joining PTO. Stakeholder support is essential to school effectiveness.
Whether you are an employee, student, parent or community member, you play an important role in the educational process. The district is incredibly appreciative of the support of this beautiful community as we prepare our students for a productive future together. Together, we will build a partnership that ensures our children will achieve at their highest potential.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.