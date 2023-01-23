A total of 184 elementary school students in Tahlequah Public Schools have been awarded Gold Cards for their excellence in the classroom.
In order to receive a Gold Card, students must earn all A’s on their latest report card. The following students are recipients for the second quarter of the 2022-'23 school year:
Cherokee Elementary
Fourth grade: Ezra Akles, Penelope Bookout, Nelcine Burris, Julie-Ann Caldwell, Charlie Cooper, Michael Cramer, Esther Graff, Willow Hall, Monzerat Hernandez, Ezequiel Holgate, Madelyn Irons, Keeyan Kingfisher, Jason Martin, MaKayla Mouse, Lane Peterson, Amariah Roberts, Marisol Sierra, Kase Talbert, Bradley Turner, Abby-Lynn Vance, Kolby Wallis, Ethan Willie, Danica Wormington, Noah Yocute, and Kaylyn Zimmer.
Fifth grade: Mekko Barnes, Jasper Buford, Melaine Carey, Hortencia Castillo, Abby Chambers, Lizet Chavez, Lakoda Coachman, Ty Collins, Braeden Copeland, Capri Dixon, Michael Dixon, Aurora Eschberger, Tyshawn Ford, Jude Geiger, Rayne Heinrichs, Joshua Hlavaty, Bentley Hughes, Adalyn Knight, Lora Larsen, Isaiah Limpy, Axel Marquez, Aiden Martinez, Danica McCauley, J. Rowdy Miller, Stetson Moore, Christian Perez, Payton Phillips, Jose Reyes, Jose Vicente Rincon Villa, Hailey Ritchie, William Rogers, Andre Santana, Ava Scott, Lyndly Smith, Milo Wofford, and Bee Yang.
Greenwood Elementary
Fourth grade: River Burrows, Ashley Chapa Salas, Davis Cochrane, Kona’ihilani Czlonka, Jocelyn Denton, Stella Freise, Justin Guerrero, Indigo Hall, Ambar Hernandez, Adrian Hewitt, Emaline Hill, Rafe Lloyd, Alexis Lowe, Zeke Martin, Lillian Matlock, Makenlie Mayo, Natalie Nunez-Hernandez, Kevin Orgas, Zoey Potter, Eli Rainwater, Silas Rainwater, Brynley Rich, Francisco Rodriguez Mendieta, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ainzley Rose, Brock Schnitzer, Briley Scott, Harrison Sherron, Allan Valencia, Katherine Walker, Ivey Williams, Peyton Williams, Olivia Wright, Harper Wyssmann, and Astyn Youngblood.
Fifth grade: Justin Avalos, Ethan Butler, Avery Cacy, Jair Castillo Garcia, Elliott Cornsilk, Audrey Cox, Ava Davis, Landon Dry, Elizabeth Elmore, Mayra Farmer, Brighton Harp, Brynlee Harris, Leah Hernandez, Makenzie Mabery, Kamden Matthews, Jincy Mattler, Hailey Payton, Niley Reese, Farah Siddique, Gabriella Stilwell, Roberto Suarez, Alivia Surber, Lyndsey Torkelson, Anna Wagnon, and Weston Ward.
Heritage Elementary
Fourth grade: Emma Bates, Brodie Bloomer, Wyatt Bodnar, Aubrey Cochran, Matthew Combs, Zayden Felts, Kynzlie Gomez, Audree Jordan, Bryleigh King, Kinsey Lee, Jed Limore, Lukas Limore, Brynlee Masters, Ruari McInnes, Ravyn Moore, Trinity Napier, Blake Otten, Scarlett Perez, Vienna Pham, La’Niyah Racy, Trenton Stewart, Kaybree Velazquez, Vivienne Walker, Brenna Whitekiller, and Cortez Williams.
Fifth grade: Teagan Adams, Karli Allen, Hayden Asbill, Alexandra Barnett, Makayla Brown, Honor Bynum, Miranda Cerda, Lynnie Davis, Alicea Degase, Reese Dotson, Alyse Franks, Kaylee Glass, Jack Highers, Hunter Keele, Anna Lawless, Wesley LeBlanc, Adalyn Lighthizer, Isaac McIntosh, Madelyn Melencamp, Annie Moul, Maryn Moul, Mason Naylor, Kindle Perry, Valjona Pllana, Alonzo Ramirez, Adley Rozell, Blake Searcy, Charleze Smith, Kenslee Smith, Emberly Stout, Lexye Teague, Lynzee Wacoche, and Ryder Watson.
