The Tahlequah School Board of Education met Feb. 21 and discusseds the addition of playground equipment that will cater to kids with special needs.
The board acknowledged a quote from the company Happy Playgrounds to install playground equipment and synthetic turf for children with special needs at Sequoyah Pre-K and Greenwood Elementary. Jones said Cherokee Elementary, Heritage Elementary, and Tahlequah High School all have playgrounds/areas that cater to students with special needs.
"Most of Sequoyah's playground is asphalt, and it's been like that forever," said Jones. "My husband went to elementary school like 40 years ago and everyone had a 'Sequoyah scar.' That's kind of what it was because you just bust your knees up when you fell on asphalt, so [it's going to be great] have an area that would have some turf and a small fenced area with playground equipment that's appropriate for kids of all sizes and needs."
Numerous quotes were approved, including those for the 2023-'24 student pictures and yearbooks, three 77-passenger buses, and repairs to damage caused by water line breaks at THS during Dec. 2022 - the replacement of the tile in Room 222 and coach's office shower. The board also approved contracts for the 2023-'24 TPS yearbooks.
During the Superintendent's Report, TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones discussed the eighth annual Hall of Fame Banquet, which took place Feb. 4 and sold 496 tickets. Jones said there are now 54 athletes and coaches in the Hall of Fame, which allows the community to see what TPS is doing for their students.
"It was never meant to be a fundraiser," said Jones. "We really don't make money on this. Almost little to no money is made on that event, but what it does is bring athletes of the past and athletes of the present and the future and put them in a place that builds community that we didn't have before [Athletic Director Matt Cloud] started this whole thing."
The board also reaccepted SWISSuite to be used as a student discipline tracking software for the 2022-'23 school year.
"If we can look at it from an admin standpoint, if we have kids that have referrals all the time and we're like, 'Oh, it's at lunchtime in the hallway,' we know as adults that we need to do a better job of policing those areas, so it gives us some statistics to go along with behavior choices so we can help kids make better ones," said Jones.
The board approved an initial design and setup for the new TPS website from the company Apptegy for the remainder of the current school year. Jones said the district will more than likely start using the new system July 1, which will integrate the website and Messenger app into one.
The board accepted several school trips across the district, an increase caused by schools not being able to go on trips during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're able to send quite a few people to out-of-state professional development, which is really cool to go to something big and a national conference," said Jones. "You just get ideas and things that you wouldn't normally."
Several job transfers and employments were passed by the board, as well as some resignations, including Greenwood Elementary paraprofessional substitute Emily Shultz, TMS special care paraprofessional McKenzie Erickson, and THS English teacher Clarissa Peters.
All re-employment recommendations for the school's directors, principals, assistant principals, and specialists were approved, along with all retirement requests, including that of THS Assistant Principal Timothy Foley.
The Tahlequah School Board of Education will meet March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
