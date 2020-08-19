Updates to the beginning of the year and to the coronavirus situation were given during the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 18.
Superintendent Leon Ashlock said the district has lost a few students to online school programs, but 3,623 were enrolled as of Tuesday. A little more than 1,000 TPS students have opted for the virtual learning program.
Ashlock stressed that morning drop-off times need to be observed by guardians, as there will not be teachers at the sites earlier than they need to be. Face coverings are to be worn by everyone on the campuses. Temperatures will be checked on site, but parents are encouraged to check their students before sending them to school.
Although Ashlock said TPS is on schedule to begin classes Aug. 27, changes could still be made, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. A meeting with all county superintendents was set for Wednesday afternoon.
According to Ashlock, since May, there have been three positive cases of COVID-19 by staff members, and 21 staff members exposed in some manner with no positives. He had not heard of any positive students since July 4, but since most aren't on campus, they aren't required to inform the school administration.
Child Nutrition has resumed weekday curbside meals at Cherokee Elementary and deliveries to GardenWalk Apartments and Fox Mobile Homes, with an average of 220 families picking them up. This will continue until Aug. 26. During school, meals will be served traditionally, in classrooms, by curbside pickup and delivery.
Meal prices will stay the same for the school year, and all families are encouraged to fill out the Free and Reduced Price Meals applications, even if the children will be attending virtually. Applications are being handed out during the drive-thru summer socials and device pick-up events.
All board agenda items were approved, except one agreement for parking assistance during the Cherokee National Holiday, which was removed because the event will be virtual. Due to COVID-19 and virtual learning, updates were made to attendance policies.
During executive session, the board discussed employee-related negotiations with Tahlequah Education Association and Tahlequah Education Support Professionals Association. After returning to open session, the board voted to ratify negotiated deals with TEA and TESPA.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education is Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education conference room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.