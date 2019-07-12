Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education members accepted the resignation of Sharon Ballew during Thursday night's meeting.
Ballew represents Seat 3, and the other members voted to declare it vacant. They also met in executive session to appoint an individual to fill that seat until April. Filing for the seat occurs in December, and the winner will claim the seat in April to finish Ballew's term. The individual would be sworn in during the August meeting.
The board honored Ballew at a reception before the meeting, when she told those gathered that she enjoyed her time as a board member.
"I enjoyed serving with all of you and wish the board success," she said.
No action was taken after executive session, and thus no appointment has yet been made.
Food service meals were raised 25 cents across the board this year. This is in line with federal and state regulations that mandate meal costs rise every other year. Last year, prices were the same. New prices include elementary ad secondary breakfast, $1.75; elementary lunch, $2.75; secondary lunch, $3; adult breakfast, $2.25; and adult lunch, $4.
The school board also voted on a new policy for service animals.
According to Susan VanZant, director of special services for TPS, the district may have a service animal at Tahlequah High School this coming year.
"This is a new policy and we have followed federal guidelines in adopting it," said VanZant. "This may or may not happen, but we want to be prepared."
Superintendent Leon Ashlock told the board the administration's professional development retreat would take place for two days at Indian Capital Technology Center.
"This means no one has to travel and the training will take place here," he said.
What's next
The next meeting of the Tahlequah Board of Education will be Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. in the board conference room
