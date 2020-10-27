A total of 61 elementary school students in Tahlequah Public Schools have been awarded Gold Cards for their excellence in the classroom.
To receive a Gold Card, students must earn all A's on their latest report cards.
The following students are recipients for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 School year.
Cherokee Elementary School
Grade 4: Harold McMillen, and Caroline Sanders.
Grade 5: Rayna Davis, Alexander Jones, Sean Jones, Phoenix Laroque, Zoe Myers, and Bryanna O'Field.
Greenwood Elementary School
Grade 4: Zoey Farris, Kylie Fisher, Cade Garner, Erick Guerrero, Jovanni Gutierrez Lopez, Adam Jacques, Maggy Lowry, Augustus McCrary, Brisa Perez, Kynnli Petty, Wyatt Philpott, Maxx Rogers, Jesse Stanglin, Jordan Stark, and Rylee Stark.
Grade 5: Richard Carter, Emily Franks, Jennyfer Gutierrez, Sydnee Hall, William Hancock, Dawson Holderbee, Ruxton Hummingbird, Sarah-Ann Jacques, Tanner Kupsick, Ryann McClure, Rilynn Petty, Alexis Sandoval, Maelee Thomas, Presley Tinsley, Michael Torkelson, James Walker, Ella Whisenhunt, and Kinlye Wright.
Heritage Elementary School
Grade 4: Ryan Beck, Eden Couch, Reid Dorrough, Gabriela Espinoza, Sean Kagan, Braylon Pham, Kailey Smith, Jolie Tramell, Allyson Whittmore, and Luke Whytal.
Grade 5: Kolbi Anderson, Ridge Blackbear, Cade Daniels, Hayden Hendricks, Andrew Jones, Lynly Lamons, Marshall Leblanc, and Addix Mitchell.
