Scheduled distance learning days were omitted from Tahlequah Public Schools' 2023 calendar during board of education meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.
During the meeting, the board also approved the 2023-'24 school calendar with the exception of the distance learning days, which the school plans to omit. Jones said that after having conversations with patrons and doing some research, district officials decided this is the best course of action, for now.
“Although our teachers have used those days very effectively for professional development for PLC, for working on checking on academic achievement, the true distance learning piece of it for our families is not what we need it to be or want it to be,” said Jones. "It’s super-hard to make that be a really effective instructional day for all ages of students."
Board President Chrissi Nimmo said that while the distance learning days will not be scheduled on the calendar, they could be added later in the year in case of illness or weather.
Revisions were also made for a policy that impacts students’ attendance. The revision puts back into place a policy requiring students to have a doctor’s note to receive a medically excused absence.
“Our absenteeism rate is very high, and we know that in the past two or three years, that didn’t require medical notes for absences because of COVID-19, but we always did up until that point, and we had a better attendance rate,” said Jones. "It’s really hard for us to help catch our kids up academically if they’re not here, so this is an attempt to make sure our students attend school more regularly."
A student transfer policy that takes place every year was also revised and renewed.
The THS Save-A-Senior gift-wrapping fundraiser was approved, as well as an agreement between the THS Save-A-Senior committee and the Incredible Pizza Co. in Tulsa for the 2023 Save-A-Senior party on May 3, 2023.
Jones said the fundraiser, as well as others throughout the year, will be used to help students pay for the trip to Tulsa.
An agreement was allowed for a renewal with the Empire Finance LLC. for a lease-purchase agreement of $22,700 per year, with an option for a 2024 IC Bus Body and Chassis for a 36-month term.
The board also approved the $23,475 quote for a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with Tommy Nix Auto Group and a $49,674.46 quote with Holt Truck for a lease-purchase agreement for a 2019 53 passenger international activity bus.
Brewer Construction Company of Eastern Oklahoma Inc. was accepted to finish repairing the Tahlequah Schools Multipurpose Activity Center's roof. The design and overseeing of all construction of bond projects by BWA Architects was also sanctioned.
Multiple surplus items were approved for Tahlequah High School and Greenwood Elementary, along with several out-of-state and overnight trips for the district. Several job transfers, resignations, hires, and retirements were also acknowledged.
Several supplemental service contracts were made, including one with Prom King DJ Services for THS’s prom, which will be at the NSU Ballroom on April 29, 2023, and a supplemental service agreement with TNT On the Go LLC. for archery instruction during the spring 2023 semester.
What's next
The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education will meet again Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
