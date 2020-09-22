Tahlequah Public Schools has announced immediate availability of Handle with Care, a program designed to help children who have been determined by law enforcement to have been exposed to a traumatic event.
The project began last year in collaboration with the Tahlequah Public Schools, Tahlequah Police Department, CREOKS Behavioral Health Services, and the Evolution Foundation. It has expanded to include the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and the Northeastern State University Police.
The program is fairly simple in concept: whenever a law enforcement event occurs that involves a child, the officer can call a central number, state the child's name and simply say "handle with care." This sets in motion a number of actions that involves advising the student's principal and the classroom teacher before school starts the next day. Once advised, the teacher and others are able to respond with help and understanding if that child has a difficult day at school. Further support and care can be arranged if needed.
"This helps the child/family, the teacher and the police officer," said Jyme Vaughn, Reconnecting Youth teacher at Tahlequah Public Schools. "We know trauma effects learning. Handle with Care provides us with another tool to help children be successful, a goal we all share."
TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock said they are proud of the program.
Handle with Care is supported statewide by the Oklahoma Department of Education, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Oklahoma Sheriffs Association, and the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police.
