TPS officials talk teleconferencing, distance learning

Tahlequah Public Schools officials are working out plans to implement the district's distance learning, plus their own methods for teleconferencing and videoconferencing.
All TPS Board of Education members, including Superintendent Leon Ashlock, were present for the April 2 special meeting, live-streamed on Facebook. Board member Lorraine Walker led the meeting.
While there were audio issues on the audience side of the stream, members could hear well enough to motion and vote on agenda items. The first point of business was to adopt teleconferencing and videoconferencing regulations. Ashlock then gave an update on the district's actions and plans.
All school buildings are closed to the public and they have been sanitized. The district's gyms and playgrounds are also closed.
"We appreciate the community's support. If you have questions or need assistance, call your school site between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.," said Ashlock.
Teachers are working from home, and certified staff will receive a one-time technology access stipend of $55.
"A large number of teachers didn't have access to the internet," said Ashlock.
Support staff will be paid, and essential support staff members are reporting to work.
All events and activities are canceled, except the food program, which feeds 500-600 children a day. Beginning April 6, the program will move to one pick-up site, Cherokee Elementary School.
"We will evaluate how well that does," said Ashlock.
The high school prom scheduled for this month has been canceled.
"We will leave graduation until the April board meeting. My hope is we can have all three [including Save A Senior] in July; if not, we will re-evaluate and make a new plan," said Ashlock. "We will do whatever we can to recognize the seniors."
The process has begun to either refund monies paid for trips not taken or to roll the students' money over to the next school year.
"A lot of trips can be rescheduled for next year. We will work with families," said Ashlock.
He said the district has not been able to get gloves, hand sanitizer or masks ordered, due to low stock. The district has a limited supply right now of some items, but does not have masks, which are needed for the cafeteria staff.
Using the state's framework, the district has developed a distance learning plan. While a majority of older students will work online, 692 middle and high school students requested paper packets; 130 were mailed and 155 have been picked up.
Letters have been mailed to TPS families about the distance learning program, and more information will be available on the TPS website, www.tahlequahschools.org, and the school sites' Facebook pages.
No decision has been made concerning summer school.
The district's school resource officers have been reassigned to the city, and Sgt. Marcus Sams will patrol the district sites.
The board approved granting authority to the superintendent "to address COVID-19 current and emerging issues related to the design, development and implementation of distance learning, employee leave and continuation of pay, deployment of employees to areas of essential need, continuing emergency preparedness and other issues - as may become necessary to address district implications of the federal, state and local declarations and orders related to the COVID-19 global pandemic," according to the meeting's agenda.
What's next
Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education will meet virtually on April 21 at 6 p.m. Details of the digital platform are still to be released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.