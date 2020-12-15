All agenda items, including Christmas bonuses, were approved during the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday, Dec. 15, meeting.
All full-time staff will receive bonuses of $500, and half-time staff will receive $250. The bonuses were first approved by the Tahlequah Education Association before being presented to the board.
Superintendent Leon Ashlock updated the board on the effects of COVID-19 on the district. TPS announced last week that all students would be doing distance learning due to the number of people out sick or possibly exposed.
“We are to the point we cannot cover teachers who are out on quarantine,” Ashlock told the Daily Press.
The district has reported 72 positive cases, leading to 872 additional people being quarantined.
With recent weather, talk of snow days was mentioned during a discussion about updating the district calendar. Ashlock said that because of the late start to the school year and other factors, snow days would have to be added if they are not already scheduled distance learning days. He wants to make sure snow days are built into the next year’s calendar if distance learning is still ongoing.
The board approved the Homeless District Procedures Manual. While the policies and procedures in the manual are not new, the resource is, as it was required for federal grant programs.
Tanya Jones, executive director of federal programs and grants, said that just under 300 students had been identified this year as homeless. The manual, Jones said, will be a resource for parents and caregivers to use to overcome obstacles.
According to the Child Nutrition report, during the 14 service days in November, TPS served 12,232 free breakfasts; 19,420 free lunches; and 4,700 free suppers. The district continues to serve free to-go meals curbside at Cherokee Elementary School and at stops in GardenWalk Apartments and on Fox Street.
The fiscal year-end 2019-20 audit was presented by the accounting office of Jenkins & Kemper, and approved by the board.
What’s next
Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.