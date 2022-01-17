Two area residents recently complained that compliance with the American Disabilities Act of 1990 is slipping, and that some institutions don't offer adequate access.
The ADA is a civil rights legislation that prohibits discrimination against anyone on the basis of ability. Every business, public facility, and school in the nation must abide by these laws.
ADA compliance requires that public facilities and programs not only refrain from actively discriminating against individuals, but also ensure that no one is passively discriminated against via an existing or imposed lack of equitable access. For example, if students are not able to access a classroom at an educational institution because they are in wheelchairs and the building is not up to date with entrances for wheelchair-bound individuals, that constitutes a direct violation of the ADA.
Another frequent problem is lack of access for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or with other physical variations that require accommodations. Denying individuals access to public services, businesses, schools, or other institutions is a violation of the ADA.
At Tahlequah Public Schools, officials say ADA compliance is taken seriously. Not only is it the law, but by ignoring ADA compliance issues, students can be adversely affected. TPS issued a non-discrimination statement during an October 2014 board meeting, and administrators say the district still strictly adheres to it.
It reads: "It is the policy of the Tahlequah Board of Education District 1035 that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital, or veteran status, or qualified disability be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any education programs, activities, services, or in admissions, financial aid, recruitment, consideration, selection, or employment whether full-time or part-time, or any other activity for which the Board of Education is responsible."
To ensure that these procedures are followed, individuals on staff are dedicated to addressing any grievances that arise.
DeAnn Mashburn is the TPS compliance coordinator, and she is in charge of addressing inquiries concerning the application of policies related to religion, race, or ethnicity, as well as Title VII Civil Rights Act issues or personnel, and ADA and/or disability-related policies. Susan Vanzant is listed as compliance coordinator for inquiries concerning the application of gender-related policy or Title IX, as well as protections for students with different abilities covered under IDEA or Section 504. Both are accessible for questions by calling 918-458-4100 or visiting the TPS Board office at 225 N. Water Ave.
Mandi Jordan is department chair of Special Education at Tahlequah High School. She has a close relationship with students who are affected directly by ADA.
"We have several kids with walkers and wheelchairs and everything is accessible to them. From the elevator in the TMAC, to getting in and out of the different buildings across the campus, to playing on the playground equipment," said Jordan. "We have a magnifier for students with vision disabilities. Tahlequah hires people with disabilities of all kinds. There are ample handicapped spaces at all of Tahlequah's facilities."
These are just a few of the modifications about which TPS has been intentional over the years.
That seems to be the key in ADA compliance; as society recognizes limitations that have traditionally been ignored, changes have to be planned for.
Emily Lanston is a TPS teacher who came to the district last year.
"Tahlequah really makes arrangements for you so you can do what you need to do," said Langston. "It builds a community of wanting to help others."
Requests were sent to Northeastern State University and Cherokee Nation for brief synopses of policies, but they were not provided by press time. However, the NSU communications team has, in the past, pointed inquiries to its website, where details are available at https://offices.nsuok.edu/studentaffairs/StudentServices/StudentDisabilityServices.aspx. Those pages describe what recourse students have if they believe the policy isn't being followed.
