The Tahlequah Public School Board, during a June 13 meeting, approved a resolution aimed at safeguarding students in the wake of the recent massacre of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.
The TPS Secure Home Storage of Firearms Education Notification Resolution was supported by area residents, who spoke with board members during a public comment period. Advocates provided gun statistics and why they feel this resolution is needed in response to school shootings across the nation.
The resolution listed gun statistics and states that 4.6 million American children live in households with at least one loaded, unlocked firearm.
“In incidents of gun violence on school grounds, 75 percent of active shooters are current students or recent graduates, and up to 80 percent of shooters under the age of 18 obtained their guns from their own home, a relative’s home, or from friends,” the resolution states.
TPS will direct the superintendent and staff to development a plan to educate parents about secure storage of firearms. They will collaborate with local law enforcement agencies, health agencies, or nonprofits to inform families about secured stored of firearms in their homes.
Cathy Cott was the first to speak, and she said she's no expert when it came to gun safety, but she is a mother.
“We considered the safety of our family as our kids grew up and took precautions in our home. We never considered the homes of friends or our kids’ friends’ homes and if they were securing weapons they own,” said Cott
She added that the resolution is a small step toward safer environments for children.
“If reading and signing an informational document when enrolling their children causes parents or guardians to really think about their safety precautions at home and it saves one child, then I think it’s well worth it,” she said.
Suzanne Hathaway and her husband, Bob, are gun owners, and they said support the resolution wholeheartedly. After reading several statistics, Hathaway said the school systems have stepped up to educate students about safety and prevention on everything from fire protection to the dangers of alcohol and drugs.
“Since 2019, school districts across the nation have passed resolutions to require that information be sent home with students to educate parents about the importance of securely storing any firearms they own,” said Hathaway.
Pam Moore, who was the first executive director at Help In Crisis, said the resolution would strengthen the public safety that’s already in place in Tahlequah schools.
“That’s the work of law enforcement, schools, hospitals, and community agencies concerned with the health and welfare of our children,” said Moore. “Parents as partners with that group strengthen and reduce the risk of gun violence, and strengthen the efforts of these community groups dedicated to improving self-safety, health and welfare of our children.”
When it came time to take a vote, Shawn Coffman asked if the School Resource Officers were the ones charged with demonstrating gun safety at homes with the kids.
“It would have to be an approved curriculum that comes through you guys and have to come through the vetting process. We wouldn’t just – I don’t think we’d feel comfortable just going out on our own and saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this,’” said Officer Marcus Sams, director of operations for Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement.
Coffman said she knows the kids have respect for their SROs and thought it would be good for those officers to be the ones who took charge of the plan.
“Our officers are more than trained to deliver that curriculum upon its approval,” said Sams.
Incoming TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said she has a meeting set up with with Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King,and the two plan to discuss what TPS needs in any type of emergency.
“That will be the first of many meetings will we have this summer with all of our SROs and all of our admins in our buildings, so we know we’re doing whatever we can to keep all of our children safe at TPS,” said Jones.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Public School Board regular meeting is tentatively slated for July 11 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education Conference Room.
