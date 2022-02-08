TPS patrons pass bond issues with 86% margin

Tahlequah voters on Tuesday approved Propositions No. 1 and 2, green-lighting a bond issue for construction and renovation projects throughout the district.
Proposition No. 1 was approved 486-72, by an 85.83 percent margin. Proposition No. 2 was favored 488-70.
Proposition No. 1 allows the district to incur $16,120,000 for constructing, equipping, repairing, and remodeling school buildings, as well as acquiring necessary furnishings. The bond will increase local taxes over a 10-year period, and interest will not exceed 10 percent.
However, the measure will take effect as a previous bond issue from 2009 expires. That money paid for construction of Heritage Elementary School. According to Tahlequah Public Schools officials, this means taxpayers will not experience a tax increase. Had the bond issue failed, taxpayers would have seen a tax decrease.
“On behalf of TPS, I would like to express our gratitude to our community and everyone who voted to approve this bond issue. The projects made possible by the bond will benefit our students, staff and community for years to come,” said Leon Ashlock, TPS superintendent.
Money from the bond issue will boost refurbishment projects at Cherokee Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, and Tahlequah High School.
The bond will also pay for construction of an indoor athletic facility at the high school, add turf to the high school football field, and allow for districtwide classroom renovations. Other purchases include new security systems throughout the district, driver’s education vehicles, and maintenance department vans.
Proposition No. 2 will allow the district to spend $450,000 for five new school buses.
“We have lots of security measures in place to make sure that the election is safe. We have lots of checklists and checks and balances to make sure things are the way they need to be. Oklahoma takes election security seriously,” said Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County election board secretary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.