Tahlequah Public Schools recently received the Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant from the U.S. Department of Education. This grant, which will be implemented at all sites over the next four years, is worth over $3 million to enhance literacy. The grant will add literacy teachers and staff members, library staff, allocations to enhance library offerings and free library books to all students at TPS.
This project is aimed at improving literacy skills and academic gains, as well as building capacity by staff to improve literacy instruction strategies with research-based options. Professional development opportunities aimed at reaching these goals will be used.
The project goal will build on proven strategies to enact whole-school and district change in handling literacy needs of all students. Another component will be working with families in the community to build on reading skills and strategies of their children, through family engagement nights at each school with take-home books and information targeted at helping each family’s child.
