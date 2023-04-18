The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education swore in Seat 3 board member on April 18 and reorganized others on the board.
Dana Eversole was sworn in by Board President Chrissi Nimmo to serve for the next five years.
During reorganization, Nimmo was elected as president and Shawn Coffman as vice president. Others appointed for the 2023-’24 school year include Brittany Bloodworth as clerk, Kevin Dudley as treasurer, Sabrina Garner as deputy treasurer and encumbrance clerk, Wendy Wallace as minutes clerk, Shawna Batson as deputy clerk, and Karen Arnell as deputy minutes clerk and activity fund custodian.
“I want to say thank you to them. Dana just re-upped for another five years of her life that is not paid. There are really no benefits of it other than helping your community,” said TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones.
Jones discussed graduation protocol during her Superintendent’s Report. Graduation will be held, with no limits on guests, at the Northeastern State University stadium Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Practice will be May 17 at 10 a.m. and May 18 at 1 p.m. Jones said there are separate plans in case any weather-related incidents occur. If it rains, the event will be held at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center and will be livestreamed on Facebook.
“If the weather is iffy, the graduates will be given seven tickets [for their guests] at that Thursday practice and the decision will be made by noon or 1 p.m. on that Friday. We’ll hold back as long as we can. They’ll have it already in both places,” said Jones.
The board accepted an amendment for rebid packages on a storm shelter addition at Greenwood Elementary and for Cherokee Elementary’s addition and renovation.
“The last time we accepted bids, we had rejected a few. We rejected the excavation, the HVAC, and the plumbing. Those were all rebid so that’s the last time for all the big projects,” said Jones.
Numerous contracts and agreements were approved, including an agreement for the school discipline tracking software, SWISSuite, for Sequoyah Elementary and Tahlequah High School. Jones said Heritage Elementary and the Tahlequah Middle School already use the system to document students’ behavior.
“What it can do is it can give statistics about behavior. Every quarter they look at the data and they know that, [for example,] every day by the water fountain at lunchtime there’s a problem, they know we need have to more adults in that area,” said Jones. “So it helps us change our behavior by looking at the patterns of [student] behavior.”
To help decrease tobacco and vape use by students, the board made an agreement with Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust to purchase educational curriculum and update signage regarding a ban on vaping, smoking, or tobacco on school properties.
The board approved using GoGuardian/Edulastic to track and assess student data for future curriculum.
A Memorandum of Understanding was also made with Energy Solutions Professionals to provide energy conservation guidance.
“This is a company that is going to help us write a very large Department of Energy grant. What they will do is they will go in every one of our sites and they will look at what type of lightbulbs we are using and all the different energy [components] and see what we can change,” said Jones.
The board made a yearly agreement with Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services to provide the Transition School-To-Work Work Study Program for the 2023-’24 school year. The board also also made an agreement with the University of Oklahoma College of Nursing to provide internship placement for students.
What’s next
The Tahlequah School Board of Education will meet again May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
