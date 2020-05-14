Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially in the morning. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.