Financials, upcoming events, and the uncertainty of how the next school year will play out were among the topics during the Thursday, May 14, Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
The board met a half hour earlier than normal due to the agenda item concerning general obligation building bonds. Since the documents were not properly put online, the requirements for the bond sale were not met. It will now take place June 11 at 6 p.m.
TPS received over $1 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and groups are meeting to determine what that will be used for. The district has until September 2022 to spend that disbursement.
"There are specific areas that it can be used for, such as connectivity, devices, COVID response," said Superintendent Leon Ashlock. "We're looking at a true one-on-one so students can take devices home. We're looking at Wi-Fi hotspots for students. We're even looking at cell towers so we can broadcast our own broadband internet. We have the money to get it started, but we have to consider the back-end costs to keep them going."
While the district has received over $1 million through the CARE Act, Ashlock said state aid may be cut by $700,000 to $1 million next year.
Summer school will have the same distance learning model used this last quarter. If conditions allow, remedial camps may be held for some students.
Ashlock said administrators are beginning to meet to discuss the 2020-2021 school year, but they are in a holding pattern, awaiting the State Department of Education's guidance. He said they hope to have a plan by July 1. Topics to be considered included going back part time; limiting numbers in common areas; drop-off times and procedures; transportation; disinfecting the buildings and buses; and extracurricular activities.
The annual Accent on Excellence award and recognition event will be live on the TPS Facebook page on Wednesday, May 20 at 10 a.m.
The Class of 2020 virtual graduation event will be on Tahlequah High School's Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
Through the new Meals to You program, 1,700 students will receive food packages to their doorsteps.
Caps, gowns, and yard signs were available through a pick-up line at THS Thursday, May 14.
"It was a long line. A lot of teachers showed up with lawn chairs," said Ashlock. "They called out names and everybody clapped."
An update on the district's general liability insurance was given. The representative reported a 12 percent increase in premiums due to property loss across the state. The board decided to stay with Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group and changed to the $25,000 deductible option.
Typically, TPS does a lot of maintenance projects throughout the summer, but that list has been cut in half due to the uncertainty of the budget next year, according to Ashlock.
Former board member Brian Berry was retained to serve as the board's legal adviser in the Jeff Brownfield grievance appeal hearing. Because of state law, the board took an executive session to hear Brownfield's appeal. No action was taken in the first executive session. In open meeting, the board approved the superintendent's decision on the matter, and the district was urged to supply adequate and consistent nondiscrimination training to all personnel, coaches, extracurricular sponsors, and students.
The second executive session concerned the 2020-2021 school year negotiations with the Tahlequah Education Association and the Tahlequah Education Professionals Association. No action was taken during that session.
All minutes, financial reports, bids and quotes, and personnel items were approved.
