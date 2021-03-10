With no public to be heard, no executive session, and all agenda items quickly approved, it was a short meeting for members of the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday, March 9.
After the Pledge of Allegiance by Cherokee Elementary School student Keaton Palmer, attendees heard about this month's reason for why “Tigers ROAR:” Ashondra Valencia, a member of the Tahlequah High School wrestling team, won an individual championship in the first Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association girls' state wrestling tournament.
All TPS Board members were present at the meeting, and took time to give their appreciation to Shaun Shepherd for his time serving the district. It was his last meeting as a board member.
During his superintendent’s report, Leon Ashlock said the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district is lower than it has been.
“It’s encouraging for next year,” he said.
Board member and parent Chrissi Nimmo commented on the new online enrollment process, saying it was fantastic, compared to what she had to do last year. She encouraged parents to check it out, as TPS enrollment is open.
The 2021-2022 school calendar was approved, and will be made available on the district website.
What’s next
Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, April 13, at 6 p.m. in the BoE Conference Room, with the video live on the TPS YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.