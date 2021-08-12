The Tahlequah Public School board met on Aug. 10, and in the executive session, members discussed agreements with Tahlequah Education Support Professionals Association and Tahlequah Education Association that were later ratified in an open session.
TESPA is composed of TPS' support employees, while TEA represents all certified staff.
"Both groups represent all of the TPS employees and they do a great job advocating for their members," said Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
Through this year's negotiations, all employees received their normal step raise, which is different depending on a teacher's current place on the salary scale. In addition, the district is offering a 30 cent raise per hour to all of its employees.
"For certified staff they all received their normal step on the salary scale and the district gave each employee a $250 raise," said Ashlock.
"Last year, we were also able to give all of our employees a $2,000 end of the year bonus as well as a $500 Christmas bonus."
