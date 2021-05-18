May 17-18

THS - THS Tiger Follies, 7 p.m.

May 17

THS - AP Statistics Testing.

TMS - 8th grade Award Assembly, 8:30 a.m.

TMS - 8th grade Extended Lunch.

Cherokee - Cherokee Day (4th grade 8:30-10:30 a.m.; 1st grade 12:30-2:30 p.m.).

Heritage - 4th/1st grade Field Day.

May 18

TMS - 6th grade Award Assembly, 8:30 a.m.

Cherokee - Cherokee Day 5th grade, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Ki, 12:30-2:30 p.m.).

Heritage - 5th/Kinder Field Day.

Sequoyah - Field Day.

May 19

THS - Virtual Senior Equipment Check-In Drive Thru (front of TMAC), 9-11 a.m.

THS - Senior Academic Awards Assembly/Senior Slideshow at PAC, 1 p.m.

THS - Student Lead Baccalaureate Services at PAC, 6 p.m.

TMS - 7th grade Award Assembly, 8:30 a.m.

Cherokee - Cherokee Day 3rd grade, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; 2nd grade, 12:30-2:30 p.m.).

Heritage - 2nd/3rd grade Field Day.

May 20

District - Last Day of School.

THS - Tentative graduation Practice at Doc Wadley 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

THS - Senior Picnic at 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Cherokee - Report Cards; Go Home.

Cherokee - Senior Walk, 8:30 a.m.

Greenwood - Senior Walk, 8:30 a.m.

Heritage - Senior Walk, 8:30 a.m.

May 21

District - Accent on Excellence Streaming on You Tube.

THS - Graduation at NSU Stadium, 7 p.m.

