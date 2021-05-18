May 17-18
THS - THS Tiger Follies, 7 p.m.
May 17
THS - AP Statistics Testing.
TMS - 8th grade Award Assembly, 8:30 a.m.
TMS - 8th grade Extended Lunch.
Cherokee - Cherokee Day (4th grade 8:30-10:30 a.m.; 1st grade 12:30-2:30 p.m.).
Heritage - 4th/1st grade Field Day.
May 18
TMS - 6th grade Award Assembly, 8:30 a.m.
Cherokee - Cherokee Day 5th grade, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Ki, 12:30-2:30 p.m.).
Heritage - 5th/Kinder Field Day.
Sequoyah - Field Day.
May 19
THS - Virtual Senior Equipment Check-In Drive Thru (front of TMAC), 9-11 a.m.
THS - Senior Academic Awards Assembly/Senior Slideshow at PAC, 1 p.m.
THS - Student Lead Baccalaureate Services at PAC, 6 p.m.
TMS - 7th grade Award Assembly, 8:30 a.m.
Cherokee - Cherokee Day 3rd grade, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; 2nd grade, 12:30-2:30 p.m.).
Heritage - 2nd/3rd grade Field Day.
May 20
District - Last Day of School.
THS - Tentative graduation Practice at Doc Wadley 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
THS - Senior Picnic at 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Cherokee - Report Cards; Go Home.
Cherokee - Senior Walk, 8:30 a.m.
Greenwood - Senior Walk, 8:30 a.m.
Heritage - Senior Walk, 8:30 a.m.
May 21
District - Accent on Excellence Streaming on You Tube.
THS - Graduation at NSU Stadium, 7 p.m.
