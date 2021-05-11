The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education approved all items on the agenda during its May 11 meeting.
The list of business items on the agenda was lengthy, but Ashlock explained that most items were renewing current relationships for the following school year.
The Teachers of the Year and District Teacher of the Year were present Tuesday night. They, and other outstanding representatives of the district, will be announced and celebrated at the Accent on Excellence event, May 21 at 9:30 p.m. The public is invited to watch on the district’s YouTube channel.
TPS is set to receive the third round of CARES Act federal funding, which will amount to slightly over $8 million. Superintendent Leon Ashlock said he would like to invest in projects that would benefit the district in the long term, such as roofs, heating and air, servers, and technology. Since construction materials and costs are currently high, the district will wait to do any new construction or major renovations.
The board approved a policy change regarding face coverings, but it was to change the wording for “level 4” of the COVID-19 plan, so teachers were not required to wear masks at all times when students did not have to. The district will be on level 4 for summer school, June 1-30. This means students and teachers will wear masks on buses, in groups in the hallways, and in close settings, such as meetings or group work times.
Principals present at the meeting said the summer classes should be small enough to allow for social distancing, so the amount of time students would have to wear masks should be minimal. One attendee said a majority of Cherokee County schools spoken with are staying with some level of mask requirements for the summer.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that all students will receive free meals again in the 2021-'22 school year.
What’s next
Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, June 15, 6 p.m., in the conference room, 225 N. Water Ave. The livestream will be on the district’s YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.