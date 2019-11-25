We are continually looking to make improvements to all aspects of our operations at Tahlequah Public Schools. Here is an update on what is needed to maintain our sites and vehicles at TPS.
With 3,574 students in our district, we have many moving parts that need to be maintained daily. Maintenance and Transportation have received 3,547 work orders and completed 3,281 since July 1. We have about 127 acres to mow, weed eat and pick up trash or debris from; 605,240 square feet of buildings to clean and maintain; and 444 HVAC units to clean, change belts, grease motors and change out the 707 filters for those units. We have installed over 2,400 LED bulbs throughout the district to reduce energy, and we have also installed bottle fillers at the middle school, Greenwood, Cherokee and Heritage to reduce waste.
Our Transportation Department welcomes Paul Martin as the new assistant director. He is busy making sure our buses and vehicles are safe to transport our students and faculty. We have 20 bus routes that transport 1,327 students and travel 920 miles daily; one car for the Oklahoma School for the Blind travels 202 miles daily. We also have five Boys & Girls Club buses that travel 80 miles a day and, on average, we have about three vehicles being serviced each day.
Around 44 gallons of diesel are used every day and 64 gallons of gas. A total of 31 buses, one semi truck, 38 cars vans trucks, 13 trailers, one tractor, one backhoe, seven mowers, and two Kawasaki mules are serviced on a rotating basis. We also have on average about six activities per day using or transportation department.
We are so grateful for the support of the city and all of its departments. It appears to be understood that a community is only as good as is its school system and a school system is only as good as its community.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
