TPS students focus on bullying prevention

Tahlequah Middle School will offer an array of activities for students and staff during Bullying Prevention Week, and the goal is to impart a better understanding of prevention and awareness.
October is National Bullying Prevention Month, founded in 2006 to raise awareness about bullying. Fred Poteete, family support coordinator for TPS, has coordinated Bully Prevention Week so students and staff will have one activity Monday through Friday of next week.
“It’s a mindset of the school and the district that we deal with bullying situations. More times than not, we deal with the positives, and that helps more than anything, deterring the bullying in schools,” Poteete said.
According to data from the Indicators of School Crime and Safety 2019, about 20 percent of students ages 12-18 experience bullying, and 43 percent of those incidents were experienced in the hallway or stairwell. Only 46 percent of those 12- to 18-year-olds reported the bulling to an adult at the school.
Poteete stressed that one week in October isn’t the only time bullying is addressed at the school; it’s something he talks about with the six-graders early in the year.
“I put three terms on the board: bullying, violence, and power. I try to get their perspective on what bullying is, what violence is, and what power is. They can either draw me a picture of one of those terms, give me definition of one of those terms, or tell me in their own words what one of those terms means,” he said.
For Monday during Bullying Prevention Week, students will write their names on a paper, and the other students will write a positive statement about each of them. Statements should not be about the students’ appearance, their clothes, possession, or what their parents drive.
Poteete said comments should focus on how the students act and behave, and to make it a point that no student is left out.
On Tuesday, students will outline their hands on their pieces of paper and write down what they can do to prevent and/or stop bullying and what they can do if they are the target of a bully. The handprints will be displayed in their classroom or in the hallway.
“See something, say something,” is the theme for Wednesday, and students will view a video to review three ways of reporting. They will then write a note for the Tiger Paw Box and online.
“If [they] see someone doing something responsible, they can write them a Tiger Paw and but that in the box, and we have a drawing every week. They can also put concerns in [the box] that they have for the school, or the people,” Poteete said.
Students will take an online survey for Thursday and they will watch a video, “Gum in Your Hair,” on Friday.
Poteete said all reports of bullying in any way, shape, or form are always investigated and are never taken lightly.
He wrote the rough draft to the School Bully Prevention Act and gave that to former State Sen. Herb Rozell, D-Tahlequah.
“Barbara Staggs, who was the House representative in Muskogee, [they] passed the first School Bullying Prevention Act, which came into effect November 2002. We were the ninth state in the United States to have some kind of bullying prevention act,” Poteete said.
He said the act has been revised several times since it went into effect, which is expected.
The act states that bullying has a negative effect on the social environment of schools. It creates a fear among students and inhibits their ability to learn, and leads to antisocial behavior.
“Bullying behavior has been linked to other forms of antisocial behavior, such as vandalism, shoplifting, skipping and dropping out of school, fighting, and the use of drugs and alcohol,” the act states.
Officer Marcus Sams, director of operations for Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement, said social media has made it easier to track down the bullying, but not always for the bullies themselves.
“I don’t think it’s any easier because of the apps that are made for, ‘read it, and disappear,’” Sams said. “Every time you open [an app], it’s drama in some form or fashion. You can say whatever you want through an email or a text message, but when you’re [face to face], it’s different.”
Sams sees more bullying going on in the middle school than any other campus.
“I would say that it’s probably just as prevalent at the middle school that it is the high school. If not, a little more because that’s their thing and high school kids interact with each other. I think the middle schoolers really use the anonymity of being behind the keyboard,” he said.
