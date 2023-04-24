Skyler Hammons
As the school year comes to a close, state testing starts to ramp up for certain grade levels at Tahlequah Public Schools.
Kair Ridenhour, TPS executive director of elementary education, said students in grades 3-5 grade are currently taking their state-required tests in English Language Arts and math, with fifth-graders also testing in science and writing. Each grade will take about four to five testing sessions, which will be completed over a total of three to four weeks.
Ridenhour said no significant changes have been made to the subjects and grade levels within the last several years, other than the content of the topic.
“A testing day usually starts at 8:30 a.m., and we usually try to be done before those students go to lunch,” said Ridenhour. “We just try to create an atmosphere that is conducive to testing, and we just encourage all the students to do their best.”
To create a conducive testing environment, the school tries to eliminate all distractions by changing times of certain classes and keeping others in the building informed on when respective grades are taking the tests.
Ridenhour said following the guidelines, and taking the tests in general, can cause a high-stress situation, and administrators are trying to eliminate that this year. Among the guidelines the district has to follow includes certain dates the tests can be given, and that no less than 95% of enrolled students have to be tested.
“Just be positive about the test. [Parents should] tell them to do their best and remember everything that they’ve learned and just try to send them to school just like every other day,” said Ridenhour. “We want testing days to be some of their best days, but of course, we want that every day of the school year. Just try to keep them in that routine and encourage them to do their best.”
Kelli Tibbetts, a Greenwood Elementary school counselor, is the building testing coordinator for Greenwood. That means she’s the person who schedules all of the state tests, enters all needed accommodations to the state, and gets everything prepared for the teachers.
Tibbetts said the school decided to take a different approach this year to mitigate some of the stress. The school did not do a lot of buildup to the tests other than preparing students academically.
“We’ve done it to where we make a big deal about it, and we celebrate it and we play music and everything,” said Tibbetts. “I don’t think they feel as much anxiety, especially the ones who really struggle with that.”
Ridenhour said they use the data from the state-required testing to ensure the district’s programs are adequately teaching TPS students and covering the state standards. For students who deal with disabilities, the school makes the accommodations recommended on the Individualized Education Plan, such as having smaller group settings when testing.
“We use a lot of data. Our student data can help us qualify for different grants and things, and we can show our different academic achievement,” said DeAnn Mashburn, TPS executive director of human resources and secondary education.
Mashburn said the tests also show the district the academic level of students, but TPS does not base every aspect of education off of the exam. Instead, officials use a cumulative gathering of the child’s entire experience at school to make determinations.
Mashburn said secondary education incorporates seventh through 12th grades, but they do have a middle school configuration that includes sixth- through eighth-grade students. Sixt and seventh-graders take an ELA and a math test, while eighth-graders must complete a reading, math, and science test, with the reading including a writing portion.
“I feel like our students are prepared. Now students who might not be as well-prepared are students with a lot of absenteeism, but we really work to get our students there all the time, and that’s why we want our students there so learning can take place,” said Mashburn. “If you’re not at school, you’re not gonna get all that instruction that you need.”
All testing for students is now online, which has been in place for the past several years. Mashburn said the switch from a pencil and paper tests to an online format might have been hard the first time it was implemented, but is now a more comfortable mode for most students.
Testing for the elementary and secondary students at TPS should come to a close on May 5.
“I think it’s best if they can relax and get good rest the night before, eat a good breakfast, and go with a lot of grit and determination to show exactly what you know and just have faith in yourself. Read those questions and your first instinct answer is usually what it’s supposed to be. Don’t overthink it,” said Mashburn.
