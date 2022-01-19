TPS super makes case for passage of bond issues

On Feb. 8, Tahlequah residents can vote on a bond issue that would fund construction projects throughout the district, and administrators are making their case for its passage.
School districts are known for operating on thin budgets, and throughout the country, they have relied on bonds for major construction projects. If schools did not issue bonds, they would have to lean on building funds to break ground. Last year, the TPS building fund was $514,528.82. The district also received $287,613 from impact aid. Without a bond issue, administrators say, the district would only be able to spend whatever is left over from the $802,141.83-per-year sum, which is primarily intended for utility bills and minor repair projects.
Local educators have argued it is impossible to make lasting improvements in a district without issuing bonds. With this in mind, Tahlequah Public Schools has proposed raising $16,570,000, which will be divided into two different propositions: $16,120,000 for building repairs and construction, and $450,000 for five new school buses.
If the bond is passed, the money will be loaned to the district and will be paid through local taxes over the course of an eight-year period. However, with increasing property values and an influx of new property owners, TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock expects the district to finish paying off the bond earlier, maybe in six or seven years.
This new bond will go in effect just as a previous bond is about to expire. In spring 2009, Tahlequah residents approved a $29 million bond for construction of Heritage Elementary School. The bond was supposed to end by 2024, but the district has made good on paying back its debt. Ashlock expects it will be paid off during the 2022-2023 school year.
With the expiration of the 2009 bond, taxpayers are not likely to see a tax increase if the 2022 bond is passed.
“It has been a work in progress. Several years ago, we put out surveys to find out what our district's biggest needs were,” said Ashlock.
From the responses, administrators decided it was most important to work on Greenwood and Cherokee elementary schools.
“At Greenwood, one of the biggest needs is that our special education population is growing. We identified a need to put in three special education classrooms,” he said.
The district will add a music room, which will double as its first proper storm shelter. The bond will also pay for hallway renovations, a new main entrance, drives and paving.
“At Cherokee, the biggest problem is the addition on the front, a receptionist area, and new bathrooms,” said Ashlock.
At Cherokee, the district will convert the old cafeteria, which Ashlock says is underutilized, into a media center and a nurse’s office. A new entrance will be added with administration offices, and the school will get new restrooms, new paving, and fire alarm upgrades, in addition to hallway and classroom renovations.
The high school will receive new bathrooms, as well as a new indoor athletic facility. The football field will also receive new turf.
“We will add an indoor athletic facility for extracurriculars during cold weather or wet weather. We are looking at adding a good-quality turf where the track is. It will be used for Tahlequah Middle School football games. And band – those kids are hard on that grass,” said Ashlock.
He said the band only has 30 yards to practice on, and with the increased participation, the group is struggling to maintain practice on its current site. New turf will help keep the band on campus to practice.
“Our band is huge, and they have outgrown it,” said Ashlock.
Bond money will address districtwide renovations, security cameras, driver’s education vehicles, school resource officer vehicles, and maintenance department vans.
Proposition No. 2 will address the acquiring of five new buses.
“One will be equipped with special education routes with wheelchair routes,” said Ashlock.
He said five of the district's buses are aging. The older they get, the more expensive they are to maintain. Ashlock believes that acquiring the buses will save the district money in the long run.
The millage rate is the number of dollars of tax assessed for each $1,000 of property value. Tahlequah’s millage rate is currently 22.49, which means $22.49 will be assessed for each $1,000 of property value. Ashlock described the millage rate as low, which he said is good for Tahlequah taxpayers.
“I encourage our community to vote yes and support our kids, teachers, and staff. Most of the money will be used for much needed renovations and upgrades to our current site,” said Chrissi Nimmo, TPS Board of Education vice president.
