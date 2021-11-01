TPS Superintendent honors school principals

Over the last two years, the responsibilities of school principals have extended beyond that which has been traditionally accepted, and to thank Tahlequah Public Schools principals, Superintendent Leon Ashlock presented gifts to those who head the district’s schools.
Typically, principals oversee daily activities and operations within a school. They are in charge of disciplining, advising, approving curriculum, and ensuring a safe environment. They oversee extra-curricular activities and events, and they look over the maintenance of their buildings.
Over the last two years, they have had to implement safety protocols. This means ensuring that students wear their masks, and that their work spaces are clean.
At the height of the pandemic, and to this day, principals oversee the quarantining of students who are infected with COVID-19 and work with school nurses to ensure students are cared for. They also work with the front desk to make sure parents are communicated with.
To honor these principals, Ashlock brought attention to the achievements of TPS principals during their school board meeting that took place on Oct. 12.
“We wanted to recognize an outstanding group of principals in this district. It’s one of the best groups I’ve personally worked with,” said Ashlock. “They do an outstanding job. We appreciate all that you do for our kiddos each and every day.”
Principals who were honored included: Lacie Wilson or Tahlequah High School, Abby Keys of Tahlequah Middle School, Amanda Vance of Heritage Elementary, Alicia Rodgers of Greenwood Elementary, Marissa McCow of Cherokee Elementary, Kristin Stark of Sequoyah Elementary, and Sherry Yount of Central Academy.
“We don’t get the opportunity to recognize them often enough. Tonight we are going to dedicate to our entire principals,” said Ashlock. “We do have a small gift for each one of them to let them know that we appreciate you. It’s hard to be a principal. Any school, you do a great job.”
