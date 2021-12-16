Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock made a post on the district's website today about a TikTok post that is threatening security personnel at schools nationwide.
"The post refers to a threat to school safety 'for every school in the USA, even elementary,' on Friday, Dec. 17. The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend," Ashlock said. "While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously."
Ashlock has called on the Tahlequah Police Department to provide increased security at all buildings as a precautionary measure.
He said this situation stands as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats.
"Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff," said Ashlock. "We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. Students need to be aware such threats can lead to school discipline, as well as criminal charges."
