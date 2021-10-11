The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and Tahlequah Public Schools have partnered to host the first Tahlequah Career Expo.
The purpose of the expo is to connect local businesses to the student body to encourage employment, education, and promotion of community-based consumerism.
“The Career Expo has a two-fold purpose. First is to help our local businesses share their current job openings," said Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nathan Reed. "We know many local businesses are hiring and needing to reach possible employees in any and all ways they can, and this is one more way to support them find those employees. The second reason is to show students the career paths available in Tahlequah. Most students don’t know what is available in their own hometown for careers and think they need to move away to find a good job."
The event will help Tahlequah students to understand the labor market in Cherokee County and the different career paths available to them. Connecting students with employers will help add to the local economy.
The Chamber is actively accepting registrations on their website for anyone who wants to attend. They have also reached out to businesses they know are looking to hire now or those that have long-term career paths in Tahlequah. Currently registered businesses range from banks to call centers to restaurants to education.
The expo will be held at the TMAC on the THS campus on 591 Pendleton St. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Graduating students are one of the largest pipelines of available talent for local employers. If we are not diligent in exposing the local businesses to this pipeline and exposing the pipeline of talent to the available opportunities, we cannot continue to grow. We must have a continuous pipeline of trained, skilled talent to fill the jobs in our growing economy, and graduating seniors are a large source of that talent,” said Reed.
The expo will bring in representatives from NSU and ICTC, as well as Cherokee Nation Career Services, because educating potential employees is paramount to creating a strong workforce.
“NSU and ICTC will play crucial roles in providing these training opportunities and need to be present to provide information for both ends of the pipeline,” said Reed.
Businesses are welcome to set up a table and chairs, which will be provided to them. Anything on the table, such as tablecloths, must be brought by the businesses.
Get involved
Register at https://tahlequahchamber.glueup.com/event/tahlequah-career-expo-42800/. For information, email Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nathan Reed at nathan@tahlequahchamber.com or call at 918-456-3742, or call Madeline Anele from TPS at 918-418-4100 ext. 1299.
