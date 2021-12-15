Tahlequah Public Schools made a post on its webpage and dispatched robocalls to parents on Wednesday afternoon, warning them Instagram posts were being circulated containing images that could be construed as threatening.
"As we take all threats seriously within our district, we have tracked down the individual who posted these pictures, and as there were never any specific threats toward anyone, and after talking to the individual, we don't feel like there is a credible threat at this time," said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
He explained that the situation will be handled in accordance with TPS policy and procedures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.