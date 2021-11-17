The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education met Nov. 16 to address COVID protocols, testing numbers, and a bond project, and recognized outstanding students.
Tanya Jones, TPS executive director of Elementary Education and Special Programs, gave a report on state testing.
“Our state put a disclaimer that this was done at the end of the year and that many students missed a lot of school. Many schools were not open. Many kids did online learning,” she said.
In 2020-2021, 14 percent of TPS students were as advanced or proficient in reading, versus the state average, which was 25 percent. In Math, 25 percent of students were advanced or proficient. The state average was 29 percent.
In fourth grade, 24 percent of TPS students tested advanced or proficient, and the state average was 22 percent in reading. In math, 34 percent were proficient versus 28 percent in the state.
In fifth grade, 29 percent of TPS students tested advanced or proficient in reading, versus 28 percent at the state level. In math, 25 percent of TPS students tested proficient in math, versus 22 percent at the state level. In science, 44 percent of TPS students tested proficient or advanced in science, versus the state average of 32 percent.
“The data is not pretty,” said Jones.
TPS has created remediation plans for each of the elementary schools.
Ed Myers, TPS board member, asked how long the district was going to use COVID as an excuse for poor test scores.
“Every vote that I have made – especially when used to masking – was to help to keep kids in school. When you have kids in school, you can teach them. Keeping doors open and keeping kids safe has been our primary concern. We see how debilitating it is to not be in school," said TPS board member Lorraine Walker. "What I hope [is] all of us come together as a community; we have got to do what is best for the children in this community.”
Board member Chrissi Nimmo said the scores don’t reflect the work the students put in every day.
Tahlequah Middle School did not fare better. Twenty-five percent of sixth-graders tested advanced or proficient against the state average of 26 percent in reading. Thirty-three percent tested advanced or proficient against the 21 percent state average. In seventh grade, 22 percent of TPS students tested advanced or proficient versus the 19 percent state average in reading. Twenty-five percent tested advanced or proficient in math against 20 percent in the state.
In eighth grade, 28 percent tested advanced for reading against the state average of 24 percent. In math, TPS students tested 25 percent advanced or proficient, and the state average was 14 percent. In science, 51 percent of TPS students tested advanced or proficient, and the state average was 33 percent.
Myers was concerned because GPA levels were not proportionate to state testing figures. He asked whether teachers are practicing grade inflation.
Ashlock did announce that COVID numbers have been dropping. On Facebook, the district will stop announcing COVID numbers daily, and will move to announcing them weekly. With crossed fingers, Ashlock is aiming to remove the mandate, with approval from the board, by the end of the winter break if numbers continue on their current trajectory.
A patron, Jonathan Blackman, suggested the district should focus more on student education than on winning big grants.
“When you implement policies like mask mandates, is it for funding?” he said. “We are more worried about funding than for educating our children.”
Also during the meeting, members of the Tahlequah High School girls’ volleyball team were recognized after having won this year’s state academic team honors.
"This is a special award for our team to win. There’s a lot that goes into it. Not only do we know that they’re smart, they are team-oriented,” said their coach, Don Ogden. “I think you are going to see community leaders who came out of this crew. I thank the district for the opportunity to do this job.”
The board tipped its hat to Robby Batson, a senior at THS, for earning a perfect score on the ACT.
“That is not easy, by any means," said Leon Ashlock, TPS superintendent.
In other action, the board:
• Voted to raise substitute teacher pay to $80 a day, for uncertified,and $90 a day, for certified, starting Jan. 1.
• Voted to approve the 2021-2022 fiscal year operational budget.
• Received an audit from Jenkins & Kemper, CPA.
• Heard a presentation from Boynton, Williams, and Associates about the construction projects previously announced by Ashlock to improve Cherokee Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, THS, and TMS.
• Employed Stephen H. McDonald & Associates as a financial consultant to the district.
• Agreed to hire BWA Architects to design and oversee construction projects if the bond projects are passed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.