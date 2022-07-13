On July 12, the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education approved a supplemental service contract to aid students with dyslexia, among other renewals and items for the coming year.
TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said it's part of the law this year for students at a certain age to be given a screening for dyslexia. She said the checkups will not diagnose a student with dyslexia, but will show if someone has signs of it, so teachers can notify parents of possible issues. The approval of the supplemental service contract will allow Pam Henley to provide two professional development sessions of dyslexia overview to help teachers learn the signs for the syndrome and how they can help students.
"Dyslexia is just something that not everybody knows about. None of us knows everything we need to know about it," said Jones.
Other supplemental service contracts that were renewed include contracts to instruct adult education students, record-keeping, testing, data remission, and create lessons and projects for a family literacy program during the 2022-2023 school year.
Approval for supplemental service contracts were also made to provide summer band guard instruction from July through August, and to offer training that teaches about trauma in the classroom on Aug. 3.
The sublease agreement between the district and Tahlequah Educational Facilities Authority for construction of the Greenwood elementary and cafeteria was approved, so the final payment will be taking place next June.
The verdict for the 21st Century grant that expired for Tahlequah earlier this year has not been released yet, Jones said.
The grant approval for the Emergency Connectivity Fund for over $750,000 was announced. The monies will be used to provide Wi-Fi for the kindergarten and first-grade iPads, 1,600 hotspots for students, hotspot connectivity for 35 buses, and an additional 500 Chromebooks. Jones said she is not sure if the fund will be in place by the start of the fall term.
"Of course, with the SR fund ending, we were going to struggle on how to get Wi-Fi to all of our students, and we have created a plan [we could] get it to the students that we knew had no access at home, and this will allow us to give it to all students as well," said Jones.
A lease quote for a new 2023 77-passenger route bus for the following year was approved. The renewal of Northeastern Health System's contract providing student drug testing got the nod. So did an agreement with East Coast Migrant Head Start Program for meals by the School Food Authority to allow TPS to participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program, Aug. 16-Oct. 28.
Agreements to allow the renewal of the THS football and band programs to use Northeastern State University's Doc Wadley Stadium and Gable Field, as well as TPS athletic events to be broadcast with Green Country Sports network, were made. Tahlequah Little League Football was also given the nod to use the TPS football field, although paper products, bathrooms, lights, and a clock operator will be provided on select dates during August and September.
The adoption of the Cherokee County Hazard Mitigation Plan as TPS's Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan was made as well.
The approval of new teachers and staff was discussed and will be in effect as of Aug. 10. New employees include: Amanda Lyman, special care paraprofessional at Heritage Elementary; Kimberly Blackburn, Tahlequah Middle School nurse, LPN; Latasha Pinney, Heritage teacher with pending certificate; David Ward, Greenwood Elementary teacher with pending certificate; Emma Holt at Greenwood, part-time substitute paraprofessional; Emily Schultz at Greenwood, part-time substitute paraprofessional; Phillip Bush at Central, adult education teacher; and James Underwood, Tahlequah High School English teacher with pending certificate.
A job transfer for Zach Wheaton from being a teacher at Greenwood to a TMS teaching position was approved, effective Aug. 10. The approval of the resignation for TMS interventionist, Joey Freymuth, and THS English teacher Emily Angell was completed by the board. THS instructors David Fuller, Stephen Walden, Melodie Barrow, and Natalie Jasser were approved to be adjunct teachers for an art credit in humanities.
What's next
The next TPS Board of Education meeting will take place Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
