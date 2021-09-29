On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, the Tahlequah Public Schools Johnson O’Malley Program Parent Committee will hold an Open Meeting at 6 p.m. to elect JOM Parent Committee members. This meeting shall be held at the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education Conference Room located at 225 N. Water Avenue.
Any parent or guardian of an eligible student may be nominated and elected to the JOM Parent Committee.
Johnson-O’Malley is a federal program whose main objective is to ensure Tribal Citizens receive educational opportunities that would not be otherwise provided though the public school system. JOM is a supplemental program providing special services to JOM Students based on the needs of individual communities.
The Cherokee Nation JOM Program is designed to provide supplemental and/or operational support to public schools within the Cherokee Nation boundary serving eligible JOM students from three years of age through 12th grade. The desired outcomes of this program are to increase student achievement levels and encourage the use of cultural enrichment initiatives within JOM programs in place in public schools.
