...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware
Counties.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey.
* WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's
Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to
residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised.
Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County
line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 12.1 feet just
after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware
Counties.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah.
* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging
Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs
Bridge near Eagles Bluff may be threatened. Extreme turbulence
makes the river too hazardous for floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 13.0 feet tomorrow morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TPS to hold JOM meeting May 9
Tahlequah Public Schools will hold a Johnson-O’Malley Program Parent Committee Meeting on Monday, May 9 at the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education Office, 225 N. Water Ave. at 6 p.m.
Parents of JOM-eligible students are urged to attend.
