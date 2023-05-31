On Tuesday, June 6, the Tahlequah Public Schools Johnson O’Malley Parent Committee will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the TPS Board of Education Conference Room at 225 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah, Oklahoma, 74464.
TPS to host JOM Parent Committee meeting
