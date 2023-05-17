The Tahlequah School Board of Education during a May 16 meeting discussed and approved many renewals for the upcoming year and added new curriculum.
The board accepted a contract to allow Tahlequah High School to use the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Foundation Inc.’s aviation STEM curriculum.
Tahlequah Superintendent Tanya Jones said the school will be incorporating an aviation curriculum and will be working with the local airport for more learning opportunities.
DeAnn Mashburn, TPS executive director of human resources and secondary education, 26 students are pre-enrolled in the program, which will begin during the fall 2023 semester.
“We already have the science teachers interested in part two of it, so we’re just going to have to see what happens,” said Mashburn. “There’s all different aspects of [aviation]. It’s not just flying. [There’s] the maintenance and crew work and all that other stuff.”
Jones said the reason for incorporating the curriculum is the recent surge of other Oklahoma schools starting aviation classes.
“Norman has a big program that’s going [on]. Some of those bigger cities, they can do some really big stuff. We have a small enough airport that we can do something,” said Jones.
Several pieces of surplus was approved for all TPS sites. A couple of quotes were approved at the meeting, including one with Mohawk Lifts for a tire-changing machine for the transportation shop, for $20,802.50. A purchase was also approved for a 2021 International Wheelchair-equipped bus.
An agreement was given the nod for the renewal for the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah to provide before- and after-school services for the upcoming year.
Several supplemental service contracts were accepted, including one with Sooner Medical Waste Management for the collection, transportation, disposal, and treatment of regulated medical waste.
Bright Futures, an organization that helps provide resources to TPS and other schools across the U.S., will aid the Outreach Center’s resources. During the meeting, several people affiliated with Bright Futures discussed the need for the program, and talked about how it can help students in ways the Outreach Center can’t, such as providing a haircut or even a prom dress.
“Clearly everyone in this room has a passion for our children, and we as a collaborative organization can continue to grow that base,” said Eubanks, a meeting attendee who spoke on the workings of Bright Futures. “At Bright Futures, we believe in the inherent worth of each and every child. We believe every child’s basic needs must be met in order for them to learn effectively.”
A contract with Eduskills LLC was approved to not only help with impact aid support services, but to impact the English learner technical support area at TPS. Jones said the computer program helps organize impact aid applications. The EL technical support portion will also organize language service surveys.
“It’s again another federal requirement, and it’s a lot of paperwork and they help us organize through that and make sure we’re reaching every student we need to in the EL world,” said Jones.
Another renewal was made with the Cooperative Council of Oklahoma School Administrators, allowing TPS to join CCOSA’s District Level Services Program. Jones said the program will provide the district with professional development and other resources.
The board discussed the upcoming Save-A-Senior event, which will take place at Incredible Pizza in Tulsa and will feature a hypnosis show. Jones said there has been a decline with parental involvement and student participation at the Save-A-Senior event over the past several years, and the school is looking into ways to revamp the event, which keeps students safe after graduation.
“In 31 years, students, their choices, and the things they like to do have obviously changed a little bit, but the party, I don’t think, has changed very much,” said Jones.
Renewals for supplemental service contracts were accepted for several people to enroll and instruct people in Adult Education classes.
To continue providing services to the staff and students at TPS, an agreement was renewed with the City of Tahlequah to provide school resource officers for the 2023-’24 school year. Jones said at this time, they will be continuing to use the same number of officers. TPS has seven SROs who work for the school, and are hoping to have an additional officer in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.