Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education members approved everything on the April 13 agenda, including a year-end stipend for employees and allowing the district to join in two lawsuits.
Board members Shawn Coffman and Lorraine Walker were also sworn in.
The one-time, end-of-year stipend will be for all employees, certified, support, and administration, including the superintendent. All full-time employees will receive $2,000; part-time employees will get $1,000; and a prorated amount will be given to any employee who was not working there the full fiscal year.
"This was made possible with federal funding. We couldn't normally take a million-dollar hit," said Superintendent Leon Ashlock. "Money isn't everything, but it's nice to give back when we are able."
Funds should be included on an upcoming paycheck, so employees will not have to wait until the end of the contract year to receive the stipends.
Board members authorized the district's attorney, in consultation with the superintendent, to initiate legal action against the Oklahoma State Board of Education to address the equalization of funding as set forth in the state board's resolution, approved at the state's special March 25 meeting. According to Ashlock, the state board voted to change the school funding formula.
"Many school boards are against this," said Ashlock. "This will allow our district to challenge the state board, along with other districts."
Currently, the lawsuit would cost TPS about $1 per student, but if more districts join the lawsuit, that amount could be lower.
The second lawsuit came about because Ashlock was contacted by the Frantz Law Group. Over 20 school districts are filing a mass action lawsuit against JUUL for the costs associated with student vaping. TPS has installed vape detectors and staffers have spent time disciplining students caught vaping on district grounds. TPS will not pay any fees if the lawsuit is lost. As an attorney for the Cherokee Nation, which is also in a lawsuit with JUUL, board member Chrissi Nimmo abstained from voting; all other board members approved the motion to join the suit.
In COVID-related news, TPS has had a total of 147 cases and 692 quarantines during the school year. Two cases were reported since the March board meeting, but the students had not been on campus so no quarantines were required. Masks will still be required for the remainder of the school year, although one parent spoke during the time for the public to ask the board to reconsider. She said that children are at a lower risk of being infected and that masks are unhealthy for children, physically and mentally. The board could not respond in the meeting due to protocols. They said masks mandates will be evaluated for the summer programs and the fall semester at a later time.
The district had arranged for staff to have days to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and 197 employees out of 500 received both shots. Numbers were not available on the number of staff who got vaccinated independently.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting is scheduled for May 11 at 6 p.m. in the board conference room, 225 N. Water Ave.
