After approval from the Board of Education Monday night, parents of Tahlequah Public Schools students will have options about whether their kids will return physically to a school building, learn online, or do a blend of the two.
The traditional in-person calendar will include 11 distance learning days. The blended virtual plan includes on-campus enrollment in extracurricular activities.
Based on surveys, 45 percent of the community and 44 percent of the staff who responded said they prefer traditional learning; 33 percent of the community and 46 percent of staff prefer blended; and 20 percent community and 8 percent staff prefer virtual.
The board also voted unanimously to require masks or face shields be worn by all students and staff, including those who travel on district buses. All TPS staff will be supplied with a face shield and two reusable masks.
Students who return to in-person schooling will have their temperatures checked on site, and the district is investing in touchless thermometers and looking into a computerized kiosk, which takes temperatures as a person walks through it.
Morning drop-off times will now correlate with the start of the teachers’ contractual day at each individual site.
All attendance incentives and semester test exemptions will be suspended from the 2020-2021 school year district handbooks.
The board took time before voting on the school calendar to hear from teachers, parents, and Tahlequah Education Association representatives. Some offered alternative plans, such as splitting the high school student body in half, so fewer people were on campus every day, and others voiced concerns from staff members.
The board will meet next Tuesday to vote on which day of the week will be set aside for distance learning. The plan was to select Fridays, but that was met with resistance due to possible low attendance at sporting and after-school events. Wednesday was offered as an alternative so school sites could be sanitized in the middle of the week.
The vote of approval for the Save A Senior trip to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park graduation night was met with cheers from many in attendance. Currently, organizers have three charter buses reserved, no knowledge of the number of students planning to go, and no back-up plan in case of bad weather.
A real estate contract to purchase 18 acres of land from the United Methodist Home was approved. It is situated across from the softball and baseball fields on Pendleton Street. Superintendent Leon Ashlock said he hopes to have the $191,000 purchase financed through a bond company, so it would be rolled into the bond proposal that will be presented in 2021. If the bond doesn’t pass through a vote, the land would be financed over three years with monies from the general fund expenditure.
All other agenda items were approved by the board.
What’s next
The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. Location or streaming information will be announced closer to the meeting date.
