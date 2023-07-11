To increase efficiency and safety on campus, Tahlequah Public Schools students will be required to use identification badges this upcoming school year.
Since this is a new policy at the high school and middle school, DeAnn Mashburn, TPS assistant superintendent, said principals will meet with each classroom and grade during the first three days of school to explain the daily procedures.
“[The students] will probably check [the badges] out within those first three days when they get their electronic devices and Chromebooks,” said Mashburn.
Several reasons contributed to the new policy, one being the efficiency badges will allow students. Mashburn said the badges will be used for secondary-level students to get lunches and materials from the library media centers.
Abby Keys, Tahlequah Middle School principal, said she has visited several schools that use the badges. Many of these schools use IDs to take attendance, which Keys hopes to implement someday.
“We just want to give them opportunities,” said Keys. “Other middle school students do it all over the state, and our students are just as capable or more. We’re just excited for them to have the opportunity to do it.”
Keys said her district is also thinking about adding ways for students to operate printers with the cards.
Students will receive their first badge for free, as well their first replacement card, but any after that will cost $5. Mashburn said the school will work with students on the price of replacements and help meet needs due to financial struggles.
While the badges will allow for more ease with certain school resources, Mashburn said the cards will also offer an extra layer of safety. Badges will include a photo of each student and tailored information attached. Natalie Cloud, THS principal, said the badges will also help with mobility, as when students enter the campus they sometimes have to wait on a radio call to enter.
Central Academy Director Sherry Yount said since Central is an extension of THS, it will allow staff at both sites to know if a kid is a legitimate TPS student that is where they are supposed to be.
“We have kids that go to [the Indian Capital Technology Center], we have kids that go to [Northeastern State University], we have kids that do internships, and so we have kids in all directions and it’s mainly [keeping kids] safe [and letting us know] kids are where they’re supposed to be at the right time,” said Cloud.
Mashburn said the entire system will not be up and running perfectly on the first day of school, as students will still need to be trained on how to use the badges.
“We just think it’s a good thing in general to help them be responsible,” said Mashburn. “They don’t forget their phones so they shouldn’t forget their ID badge because they can just keep that ID badge right there by their phone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.