Tahlequah Public Schools will resume Aug. 27, with many students learning virtually.
“We have never opened a school year under these conditions, and you have never sent your child to school in these conditions. We ask for your patience and understanding as we work through the best practices,” said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock. “Our policies and procedures will remain flexible as we adjust to new information and guidance.”
Along with the traditional model, students in all grades at TPS sites have the option to learn online.
Parents of traditional students should enroll their children as normal, and if they are already enrolled, no action is required. Those doing virtual learning will need to contact site principals or complete a form posted on the TPS Facebook or website, Tahlequahschools.org.
“We will allow one switch per semester, from virtual to traditional or traditional to virtual,” said Ashlock.
All students, regardless of which way they learn, will receive a Chromebook or iPad. Any family that does not have internet access will also be provided a hotspot. This cannot replace existing service, as it will provide only enough access to complete school work.
Middle school and high school students in the Tahlequah virtual program can opt to participate in some on-campus athletics and performing arts, depending on meeting enrollment requirements, availability and enrollment numbers. Transportation will not be provided to these students.
“Parents will be responsible for transportation, and they must wear masks and have a temp check before entering campus,” said Ashlock.
All employees, students and visitors will be required to wear face coverings. These can be cloth, disposable or a face shield, but they must cover the nose and mouth at the same time.
“We need support from families in helping our students realize the importance of wearing a mask and utilizing proper hand-washing and sanitizing procedures. If you can help us reinforce these behaviors at home, we may be able to minimize the potential spread and keep our schools open,” said Ashlock.
Those in traditional classes will have five distance learning days built into the calendar.
Parents are asked to check their children’s temperature daily. If the children have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, parents should keep them home and notify the school.
“Sick students will be allowed to complete work from home and avoid absences if they complete the required time and assignments,” said Ashlock. “We will also be checking temperatures once students arrive at school, and any student who has a temperature of 100.4 or above will need to be picked up by a parent. We must have a good contact number for you, and any number changes need to be reported to your school site immediately.”
Social distancing, limited groups, and enhanced cleaning will be practiced at each site.
“We have employed four nighttime custodians who will use electrostatic sprayers to disinfect the entire school after normal cleaning," said Ashlock
The cafeterias will remain open, and each site will promote social distancing.
“We will serve meals in class when we can. A new lunch period was added at the high school, and coverings have been purchased for the outdoor patio at the middle school,” said Ashlock. “There is no one-size-fits-all plan, as each site has a different number of students and varying space in cafeterias. We will adjust if needed.”
Transportation services for traditional students will also resume.
“Until the threat of COVID-19 is minimal, students will be required to wear a face covering while boarding, riding and exiting the bus. If a student fails to have a face covering multiple times, he or she may be refused transportation,” said Ashlock. “Please note there is a possibility the district may have to cancel bus routes with little notice if we face driver shortages due to COVID-19 infections or quarantine policies.”
The after-school program will start when school does and will observe all the same precautions, according to Ashlock.
If school is canceled due to COVID-19, students will be provided instruction through the distance learning plan. Prekindergarten distance learning will involve paper packets.
For elementary students taking the virtual route, a TPS teacher will deliver instruction remotely and provide support using the Seesaw educational software and-or Google Classroom. Other TPS curricular materials and Oklahoma Academic Standards will be incorporated.
Students in grades 6-12 will receive instruction and coursework through the Edmentum software supported by a TPS teacher.
“This program will ensure a student has the credits they need for graduation. However, some class choices will be limited,” said Ashlock.
While the deadline to enroll in the virtual program is July 29, Ashlock said administration will continue to be flexible and wants to see all TPS students return.
Learn more
For information about Tahlequah Public Schools, call 918-458-4100 or visit tahlequahschools.org.
