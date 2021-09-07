Tahlequah Public Schools announced on Tuesday, Sept. 7, that it will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8, to address facial coverings in class.
The board will vote on whether to approve the amendment of Policy 4428, which would provide the district authority to establish and enforce guidelines and requirements for masks consistent with CDC guidance, OSDE guidance, and the Oklahoma Medical Association.
Although the state Legislature banned mask mandates, a judge ordered a stay. Since then, Keys Public Schools implemented a mask mandate. Hulbert had already done so in defiance of the state.
TPS also confirmed that four Tahlequah High School students; four TMS students and one staff member; one Cherokee Elementary student and one staff member; and four Greenwood students and two staff members, have newly tested positive for COVID-19.
On Sept. 6, Briggs School announced it would require all students, employees, and visitors to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth on district property and in school vehicles.
"Briggs Public Schools will provide a mask to any student, staff member, or visitor that needs a mask," wrote Superintendent Stephen Haynes on a Facebook post.
Briggs parents can ask for an exemption for religious, medical, or strong personal reasons by completing a form, which is available in the front office and on the school website.
Woodall Public Schools also revealed that one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with three students. On Friday, two additional students tested positive for the virus.
