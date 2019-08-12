Tahlequah Public Schools Transportation Department is looking forward to another successful school year.
The TPS Transportation Department has 1,268 requests to transport students to every school within the district at any given time. To help facilitate this, we have 18 buses and two special-needs buses servicing the local community.
This upcoming year, the school board has agreed to purchase two new activity buses in order to transport students to activities in and out of the district with comfort. Both buses will have center roof-mounted A/C to help students keep cool on those long road trips. They also have new graphics on the outside giving students a little extra pride in being a Tahlequah Tiger.
Getting your children to school safely each day is a responsibility that our transportation team takes very seriously. Safety is our top priority in providing a quality bus ride for each and every child, every day, without exception. In order for us to achieve this, all drivers must have a CDL license, school bus driver certification, and must complete at least four hours of professional development throughout the year.
All TPS buses have been inspected by our own Oklahoma Schools Advisory Council-certified school bus inspectors and meet all state requirements. All buses must have a pre-trip and post-trip inspection performed by the driver every day. This helps insure the bus is in safe working condition for our students.
We are excited for the 2019-2020 school year. Thank you for trusting us with your most precious cargo.
For further information, you may contact the Transportation Department at 918-458-4168. Ask for either Transportation Manager Damon McCullough or Office Manager Meri Parks. Also, check out the TPS webpage for updates and additional information.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
