By Dana Eversole
TDP Special Writer
Officials with the Tahlequah Public Schools Transportation Department said the first week of classes was one of the best they have seen.
“We are just coming up for air, but it was a good week,” said Paul Martin, transportation director for TPS. ”We are still pushing an emphasis on safety and the stop sign laws are getting better.”
Martin, who is in his fifth year as director, said bus drivers reported two cars passing stopped buses the first week. TPS has 22 bus routes with 56 drivers for a total of 37 total buses. Two of those buses deliver and pick up students at the School for the Blind in Muskogee.
All buses are equipped with camera systems, and seven route buses have stop-arm cameras.
“Activity buses are not equipped with loading/unloading safety devices,” Martin said. “Oklahoma and federal traffic laws all traffic facing both directions must stop when red warning lights are flashing and stop arms are deployed.”
The exception is divided highways with either a grass median or concrete barrier.
Fines and penalties are a minimum $249 fine and/or revocation of license up to one year and four points on the driving record.
Martin said traffic must stop a minimum of 10 feet from the bus and must remain stopped until the red warning lights are turned off and the stop arm is retracted, or the bus driver motions to proceed or the bus resumes movement.
“I want to remind community leaders that school is back in session and with more than 20 bus routes and thousands of children riding buses to and from school, please don’t be on your cell phones,” said Tanya Jones, TPS superintendent. “These are our babies, and it is important to keep them safe.”
The same traffic rules on the road apply to school property also. In parking lots and loading/unloading zones. Vehicles must stop a minimum of 10 feet from the bus when warning lights are activated. Some zones are designated “Buses Only.”
In 2021-’22, the total number of violations reported was 152, with the average violations per route at seven.
“The highest number of violations was Route 25, a special needs bus with a wheelchair lift,” Martin said. “There were 20-plus violations that occurred on school property.”
Martin said this year an emphasis has been on employee safety. Buses pull out as early as 5:40 a.m. with regular routes leaving at 6:15 a.m. He said the latest drivers are 4:30 p.m., and those are rural routes.
“Boys & Girls Club has routes that go until 6:15 p.m.,” he said.
To drive a school bus, an individual must have a commercial driver’s license with a passenger endorsement and a school bus endorsement. Martin said the district needs two more drivers, two full-time maintenance workers, and one bus driver mechanic.
“Our training has had a lot to do with employees,” he said. “We want to keep employees on the road.”
He said the department is working on healthy habits for drivers and better signage around the office.
“We also have heat stress kits on buses and cooling seat cushions for all drivers,” Martin said.
He said TPS drivers are going above and beyond for passengers and the district.
“The drivers helped food service, they are running extra shuttles and they are always willing to volunteer for extra service,” he said.
Martin said bus drivers went out on their own in their own vehicles and drove their routes to see if there were any trouble spots.
Countermeasures
• All pickups/dropoffs are possible on the right-hand side.
• No pedestrian crossing in more than one lane.
• Report and track all stop-arm violations.
• Emphasis on loading/unloading procedures for all district drivers, route drivers, coaches, and teachers.
• The goal is to reduce violations by 50% each school year.
