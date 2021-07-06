TPS, USDA work to provide free meals

Over the last year, many in the community have lost their jobs, or are underemployed, making it increasingly difficult to pay for school meals.
With this in mind, Tahlequah Public Schools has worked with the the United States Department of Agriculture, who has offered assistance over the last year. To ease some of the burden that many are going through at this time, Tahlequah Public Schools has provided free meals to anyone under the age of 18, and they will continue to provide free meals to its students over the next school year.
"All meals were served free of charge due to the COVID waivers by USDA," said Dana Dobson, TPS child nutrition director.
TPS has also served meals during the summer months. In the 14 days alone in May, they served 15,412 breakfasts, 26,272 lunches, and 4,876 supper meals. In June, they allowed families to pick up their food daily at Greenwood Elementary, Sequoyah Elementary, or the Tahlequah Middle School. Families also had the option to pick up five meals on Thursdays at Cherokee Elementary, the GardenWalk of Tahlequah, and Fox Mobile Homes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Since June 1, they have served an average of 993 breakfasts and 1,088 lunches per day.
For July, the daily service has been cut, but families can still pick up five meals at the same locations. Their summer meal program will run through July 29, and children do not have to be present to receive meals.
"It's very much needed and appreciated. I think that USDA heard from a lot of people. It's good news from our families," said Dobson.
It is still unclear whether TPS will be able to offer free meals to all children 18 and under, or whether they have to be enrolled in TPS for the 2021-2022 school year. TPS will release that information when it becomes available. Parents are still being asked to fill out free and reduced lunch applications.
"Although TPS students will receive free meals next year, we are at this time, until USDA provides guidance otherwise, still required to collect free and reduced applications from our district families just like we normally would," said Dobson.
The new applications will arrive at TPS office by the end of July, at which time they will disperse them to TPS families.
Administrators and faculty are excited to be able to serve the community through the lunch program.
"The program has been very popular," said Dana Eversole, TPS board president, who is excited to see it continue through the next academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.