The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education on March 21 discussed a possible street expansion near Cherokee Elementary and updates on bus routes safety.
The board approved TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones as the delegate of authority for the Tahlequah I-35 School District negotiate an agreement with the city to possibly extend Beth Harrington Drive at Cherokee Elementary.
During the discussion about the street extension, Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said Beth Harrington Drive creates a traffic jam on Goingsnake Street at the intersection of Oklahoma Avenue.
"Oklahoma Street, if you are heading from the NSU softball fields heading south, ... and you're going too fast [as] a college kid that's head to Braum's or to go get a doughnut ... and you come over the hill too fast, you automatically hit five or six cars on a busy morning waiting their turn because it's not a typical four-way stop …. They're not going to wait, so they start to pass and go through the intersection and cut through the same way as those trying to get to class or to work as they're going north," said Ratliff.
Jones said her status as delegate will allow her to begin discussing with city officials how the issue can be mitigated.
Several pieces of the surplus were also approved for Tahlequah High School and the THS and Tahlequah Middle School cheer teams.
Various quotes and agreements were approved for the school to pursue the technology needed to run the district's internet and server.
During a transportation report, TPS Director of Transportation Paul Martin discussed the importance of safety around buses.
She explained the average camera systems used on the vehicle, with seven of the routes having cameras attached to the stop sign. These cameras take pictures of the license plates of people who pass a stopped bus. A notice can then be sent to the owner of the vehicle who passed the bus illegally.
Martin said bus drivers experienced 152 violations by people driving through a red stop sign on a bus this school year.
"Our route with the highest number of violations was Route 25, which is a special needs route with a wheelchair lift and big sign, but they had the [largest] number of violations, which shows people's mindsets on the road," said Martin. "Getting somewhere 30 seconds early is not worth it moving around a bus."
Martin said to help mitigate issues, they've tried to make pickups and dropoffs on the right side of the street.
Software service and support agreements were accepted with Municipal Accounting Systems Inc. for the next school year.
"MAS is our student information system, and those are new contracts," said Jones. "In the next few months, you will start seeing all kinds of contracts coming in for the following year, just as people start getting them ready, and they are usually effective July 1."
Supplemental service contracts were approved for future events, including contracts with Show It Off LLC for inflatables to be used for a carnival May 12 and with Kidshine LLC for STEM Night on a to-be-determined date at TMS.
The board also accepted changes made to the elementary, TMS, and THS calendars for the 2022-'23 school year. This revision was made due to the use of snow days and distance learning earlier this semester.
A student transfer policy was approved, and Jones said it has to be updated every quarter.
"The only thing that changes is the numbers," said Jones. "We made no change to the policy itself, but on our website, that's where I like to say 'here are the numbers'."
What's next
The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education will meet again on April 18 at 8 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
