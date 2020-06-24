A large group of community members interested in agenda items focusing on Class of 2020 activities forced Tuesday night's Tahlequah Board of Education meeting into the high school cafeteria, and all board members were present.
Some decisions on senior activities were delayed until plans could be firmed up. Meanwhile, the board tackled other business.
TPS recently received $1.17 million from an initial Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security Act disbursement, according to Diane Adamson, director of finance. The district has applied for an additional $300,000 incentive CARES Act, and $48,300 for special education.
Dana Dobson, Child Nutrition director, reported that 24,462 meals were handed out in May. The supper program is ending, so community members with children 18 or younger can pick up 10 meals each Thursday at Cherokee Elementary School. In a normal month of school, 55,000-60,000 breakfasts and lunches are served at the school sites.
The Meals to You program was extended to Aug. 15. Around 1,600 children are having meals delivered to their homes every two weeks.
"We will feed kids, no matter what the start of school looks like," said Dobson.
Superintendent Leo Ashlock discussed the back-to-school blueprint, a community survey, and summer activities during his report.
A reopening committee is being formed and meeting next week. This will be made up of parents, teachers, directors, and support staff. Members will be presented with options for different scenarios, and the group's input will be collected and reported to the school board during a special July meeting.
"We're frustrated we've been left to come up with our own plan," said Ashlock about the lack of guidance from the State Department of Education.
An online survey is available for parents and guardians to find out their concerns for the upcoming school year. As of Tuesday night's meeting, 1,041 responses had been submitted. The breakdown of how school should be handled, include: 47 percent for traditional in-school classes; 33 percent for a blend of in-school and virtual classes; and 19 percent for all virtual classes.
The two top concerns reported, with both at 58 percent, were students bringing home the coronavirus, and social distancing issues. Eighty percent of respondents have said they will check students' temperatures before school each day. The survey will remain open until 8 a.m. Monday, June 29, and is available at https://forms.gle/FPpoxxMaJojGv52o8.
Ashlock said 913 student-athletes have reported for summer training and activities; 40 percent of them play football. Coaches are monitoring the students by taking temperatures and asking screening questions. Two athletes called in before practices to report they were feeling ill. Both tested negative for COVID-19, and took two days off practice before returning.
The THS Orange Express band has opened its annual fundraising fireworks stand in front of Reasor's.
"The initial plan didn't have kids wearing masks, but starting [Wednesday], they will be for customer interactions," said Ashlock Tuesday. "The assistant band directors are running the stand."
Some community members had expressed concern to the Daily Press about a community spread of COVID-19 because TPS Band Director Josh Allen attended President Trump's rally in Tulsa Saturday. Neither Allen nor most others wore masks, and social distancing was not evident, either in the BOK arena or outside, where Trump supporters and protesters had verbal clashes.
All minutes, financial reports, surplus items, bids and quotes, schedule of encumbrances, and personnel items were approved. Alicia Rodgers was hired as the principal of Greenwood Elementary School, and Rhonda Reed will be assistant principal. The resignation of Natalie Cloud was accepted. Formerly the alternative education director, Cloud has been hired as the principal of Sequoyah High School.
What's next
A special Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting will be scheduled for after the July 4 holiday. The next regular meeting will be July 21 at 6 p.m. Meetings have been broadcast on Facebook, but they are normally held in the board conference room, 225 N. Water Ave.
