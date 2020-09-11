On Thursday, Sept. 10, U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester of the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Tahlequah Public Schools received $481,097 from the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services School Violence Prevention Program.
Nationally, the COPS Office SVPP awarded nearly $50 million in school safety funding, and TPS was the only district in Oklahoma selected.
"We are excited about the opportunity to upgrade our district security infrastructure and protocols," said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock. "We work tirelessly to secure these grants as they come available; they provide so many resources for our staff and students that they would otherwise not have available to them."
SVPP provides up to 75 percent of funding for school safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools and school grounds.
"School safety is a priority for school administrators, law enforcement agencies, and the community in general," said Kuester. "Taking proactive measures to increase school security is a costly endeavor. This award to the Tahlequah Public Schools will relieve the financial burden of ensuring the safest possible environment for the children to learn and the teachers to educate them."
According to Ashlock, the district had not received official notification of the award as of Friday afternoon, and the amount listed on the award website is less than TPS requested through the grant.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he wasn't aware of the award, but said it's always great when funds can be acquired to boost school safety.
Using estimated figures, this grant will provide the following for the Tahlequah district:
• $481,097 over the course of three years.
• $71,000 each year for salaried positions related to the grant implementation.
• $13,000 for staff training.
• $10,000 for bus stop arm cameras which record when people run the bus stop lights.
• $50,000 for new security camera systems throughout the district; oldest systems will be replaced first.
• $187,000 for new security locks on district doors.
• $7,000 for various related technology, including some new computers, and more.
• Some money for safety manuals and other supplies.
The full list of SVPP awards can be found at https://cops.usdoj.gov/pdf/2020AwardDocs/svpp/Award_List.pdf.
