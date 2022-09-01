Sequoyah Elementary School faculty and staff are starting the year on a more normal note than they did the past couple of years, when COVID-19 had taken hold.
Misty Blunt, director of early education at Sequoyah Elementary, said they are starting to get established with the year's routines and procedures.
“This is my first year at Sequoyah, and I am just looking forward to the growth from my students, both socially and academically,” said Blunt. “They’re already working on numbers, colors, and shapes and learning how to write their names, so I'm excited to see where they are by the end of the year.”
Blunt believes the majority of pre-K students are adapting well this year, but it is taking time for some to adjust to their first school experience. Sequoyah Elementary teachers, she said, are enjoying one of the first "normal" school years since the pandemic began.
“It’s a lot easier to teach the students with them right in front of them, and they can see the students and see their excitement and see when they get something,” said Blunt. “When the teacher is in front of them and actually able to teach the lesson and develop those relationships with the students, it helps them grow so much more.”
While Sequoyah Elementary administrators gave not added new rules this year, besides continuing to prevent parents from walking children into the building during dropoff, they have created a new classroom. That was necessitated by the increase in enrollment this year, which is at 182 students.
Although parents are not allowed to get out of their vehicles during dropoff, they are allowed to attend special events at the school.
Sequoyah Elementary Pre-K teacher Tiffany Cacy said parents can check in at the office and visit their children for parties and events taking place. Cacy said she enjoys the classroom being back to a normal setting, especially so they can continue the parent and student relationships that are important to the children's growth.
“We’re the first introduction to school most of these children have had, so if we can set a great tone, then throughout their academic year, they will also hopefully have a good outcome,” said Cacy.
Angie Aldridge, a Sequoyah Elementary Pre-K teacher, believes building those relationships, and getting the parents involved in their children's education, is the most important aspect of teaching.
Cacy said they are using a technology program called “Istation,” which introduces students to some literacy and math -based apps.
“A lot of the kids come in already knowing how to use the app, so that helps. Our main goal is to be able to give them the proper terminology for technology,” said Cacy.
Beginning Sept. 9, the entire Tahlequah Public Schools District will begin classes around an hour later so teachers can participate in their Professional Learning Communities. All elementary sites, including Sequoyah, will start classes at 9 a.m., while upper grades will be starting at 8:45 a.m.
Blunt said even though school is starting later, students can still be dropped off at 7:30 a.m.
Aldridge said upper grades in the district have begun a new reading program, which they are trying to incorporate into their own classrooms.
“We are taking pieces of it that we feel best fits and are most appropriate for our age group, and incorporating that so when they go off to kindergarten, it is not anything new that they haven’t been exposed to,” said Aldridge.
One of the main segments includes learning how to form and memorize the letters of the alphabet.
During the past couple of years, Aldridge said, she has seen a difference in students' communication abilities.
“It’s been really nice to get back into it and get these kids back on track, because they haven't been exposed to a whole lot. They’ve been kind of kept in their homes and not been able to socialize as much,” said Aldridge. “We’ve really been working on the social and emotional aspects with the kids, because at their age, it’s so important for them to understand how to share and get along with others.”
She said for the first month of the school year, faculty will focus on the social and emotional aspects and try to encourage the kids to communicate their wants and needs.
Since the school has reached a sense of normalcy, Aldridge said some future events and activities they did before the pandemic will have to be reevaluated at a later time.
